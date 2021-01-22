'WandaVision' is a bold new step for Marvel

There’s a common perception that all superhero media is cut from the same homogenous cloth, with the only real discernible differences between films and TV series coming in the form of MPAA ratings or flirtations with subgenre. There are plenty of people out there who will tell you that, even if it’s dressed up with a few mature concepts or given some kind of thriller/war drama/space opera spin, each new superhero project is fundamentally indistinguishable from the last. And honestly, as frustrating as it is to admit it sometimes, these people often have a point.
I love superhero media, but I love it in part because I know the breadth and diversity it can truly hold when the right creators get hold of these characters. Comic books starring superheroes have been around for more than 80 years, and in that time we’ve managed to tell every conceivable kind of story with these archetypes, proving their adaptability and vitality time and time again, but when it comes to movies and TV we very often seem to…well, just fall back on the same old structures.
Thankfully, the superhero boom of the last decade in on the big and small screens means that creators are starting to take bigger swings, play with bigger ideas, and get downright weird with things aimed at mass audiences. Time will tell if “WandaVision,” the new Marvel streaming series on Disney+, will keep up its bold new direction through its entire run, but if the first two episodes are any indication, this is an enormous and relieving breath of fresh air for live-action superhero stories.
The series follows the title characters, Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her android boyfriend Vision (Paul Bettany) in the wake of the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and casts them as husband and wife in a seemingly idyllic suburban neighborhood where, little by little, things begin to turn just a bit menacing. Series creator Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman use this setup to push the idyllic backdrop and the oddly sinister undertones into the territory of pop culture pastiche, setting Wanda and Vision up not just as two people trying to fit in, but as two people trying to fit into what amounts to a literal sitcom landscape. The first two episodes of the series are shot almost entirely in black and white, and are packed with homages to American sitcom history ranging from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” to “Bewitched,” and while future episodes might be in color, they’ll also be charting the course of American sitcom history. Basically, the two superheroes are living a television existence complete with sitcom subplots, and eventually they’ll have to figure out why.
Two things about this setup are immediately striking. The first is just how un-exhausting, even to me, the way this premise unfolds actually is. One of the biggest problems with the modern superhero mass media landscape is the tendency to feel like you have to have a PhD in these things to keep up, and “WandaVision” succeeds from the beginning by creating the sense that you don’t necessarily need that here. The second is just how deeply the series is committed to its sitcom setup and execution. Everything, from the furniture to the camera angles to the opening credits, is geared toward this idea that these characters are inhabiting a sitcom world, and the scripts from Schaeffer and company back that up with an absolute sense of immersion that’s both invigorating and compelling.
Of course, to make that immersive feeling work, you have to get stars who are just as committed as the scripts, and it’s here that Olsen and Bettany prove they’ve been underutilized in the various films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re both extraordinarily gifted comedians who throw themselves into the series, excelling at both the slapstick elements and the classic sitcom banter cadence that’s so easy to get wrong. But even they can’t claim the honor of being the most compelling thing about the series. That title goes to Kathryn Hahn as their wacky neighbor, Agnes, who proves once again that she’s one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.
“WandaVision” is weird, and funny, and immersive, and surprising, and exactly the kind of superhero story we need to shake up the media landscape right now. If we’re going to keep making new things with these characters, we should at least show some creative flexibility while we’re at it, and this show is a perfect encapsulation of how that can work both now and in the future.
—
‘WandaVision’ is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive every Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.