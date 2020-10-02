'Utopia' is a compelling view of a crumbling world

Stories about the end of the world are everywhere. There’s an inherent human tendency to want to imagine these things, and even take comfort in the ways that a piece of fiction can leave them neatly resolved with survival, hope, and clarity. It’s why films like “Outbreak” and “Contagion” ticked up in streaming views in the early weeks of the pandemic, and it’s why Stephen King’s epic apocalyptic fantasy “The Stand” is getting a new miniseries adaptation later this year.
As common as these kinds of stories are, though, and as big as our collective appetite for them is, many fictional end of the world scenarios share the problem of being just a little too neat. The actual fall from functioning society to not is often glossed over. It was an army on the march, or a virus that spread quickly, or a horde of walking corpses hungry for human flesh. Or it was some vague government machination that started a domino effect we never get to see. Or, in some cases, what caused the end doesn’t even turn out to be important, because the story would rather be about the survivors. There’s nothing wrong with any of this, but stories like the ones I just described often ignore one undeniable fact about human nature: Major changes, good or bad, are always messy. And that includes the end of the world.
That’s why I was so interested in “Utopia,” the new series from writer Gillian Flynn (best known for “Gone Girl”), adapted from an acclaimed British series of the same name. Though the series was, obviously, not written for the times we’re living in now, that it arrived at this moment in time makes it all the more compelling, because Flynn’s efforts to chronicle a crumbling world and the characters who inhabit it feel both relatable and real in a way that’s sensational but not unbelievable. “Utopia” is a series about the way the world ends in a death by a thousand cuts, but more importantly, it’s about ordinary people who are going to try their best to save it, no matter the cost, and no matter how many other people might think they’re crazy.
The “Utopia” of the title does not refer to some fictional reorganization of society, but to a comic book, specifically an underground comic book that is, to a few internet outliers, the long-lost sequel to an acclaimed story called “Dystopia.” For most of its fans, “Dystopia” is simply a good story full of evocative imagery, but to a few outliers it is so much more. For these people, if you’re willing to study the details of this eerie graphic story long enough, “Dystopia” and its long-lost follow-up become the key to predicting every major infectious disease catastrophe that has ever or will ever happen. That’s why, when a couple inheriting a house unexpectedly discover the pages of “Utopia” amid a pile of junk, these particular fans go crazy for it.
That’s right, “Utopia” begins as the story of a group of people obsessed with a comic book because they believe it will tell them how to save the world. That might sound ridiculous, but it’s not more ridiculous than using a computer file or a hard drive as a McGuffin like so many modern conspiracy thrillers do, and it has some very clear added benefits. The first and most obvious of these is, of course, the conspiracy theory angle that characters ranging from a Doomsday prepper (Desmin Borges) to a guy looking for love and a little common ground (Dan Byrd) offer as they comb through the art of “Utopia” in a search for deeper meaning. It feels like something you’d hear about now, even if it was only happening in the darker corners of the internet, and of course when Flynn kicks the series into thriller gear and reveals that the conspiracy might actually be real, it’s enough to hook you in and pull you along.
But there’s another layer at work, even as the series expands to include an all-too-real virus that begins spreading in schoolchildren, a scientific genius under fire (John Cusack), a researcher who’s been pushed out (Rainn Wilson) and a woman who might just be the living embodiment of the comic book’s main character (Sasha Lane). When it’s at its best – and it isn’t always; the series relies on violence as a shock to the system a little too often, and some characters are infinitely more entertaining than others – “Utopia” manages to be a powerful depiction of the influence of stories on our daily lives. By centering its narrative around a comic book that might just save the world, Flynn grants herself the permission and the opportunity to say a lot about a great many things. Watching the series, you’ll find fictional commentary on conspiracy theorists, social media disinformation, corporate egotism, the nature of fandom, and much more, all delivered in a way that feels both thoroughly entertaining and realistically messy, even when it all starts to come together. Through it all, though, what keeps “Utopia” ticking is its roots in a piece of fiction that might save the world, because in the end, that’s what we’re actually looking for when we watch something like that. We’re not so unlike these characters, combing the narrative for some unspoken truth that will see us through the darkness. We crave meaning in stories because the horrors and uncertainties of the world can too often seem meaningless, and “Utopia” is that feeling articulated in fictional form. Flynn and company have captured it in all its complicated, sometimes frustrating glory, and that alone is enough to make “Utopia” worth watching.
‘Utopia’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.