'Thunder Force' underwhelms

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are both performers with the gift of being eminently and instantly watchable no matter what project they’ve devoted their time to. It’s a magic trick that extends beyond their acting craft, though they both possess considerable talent there as well, and into the realm of pure unvarnished charisma. You just want to spend time with them, and that means that they can elevate even mediocre film and television projects into something worth watching.
And mediocre is, sadly, a word that comes to mind often while watching “Thunder Force,” the new Netflix film written and directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, who she also collaborated with on films like “Superintelligence” and “Life of the Party.” Though it has an interesting concept at its core, and its two leads still manage to squeeze some life of what they’re given to work with, “Thunder Force” is one of those films that seems to remind you at every turn of its limitations, and the result is a half-baked take on superhero films that could have been so much more.
Lydia (McCarthy) and Emily (Spencer) are childhood friends who grow apart in adulthood in part because their life paths were simply so different. Lydia is a consummate slacker, much more interested in concerts and parties than achieving anything, while Emily is a driven and relentless scholar who hopes to save the world. But Emily’s not working to stop climate change or cure cancer. In the world of “Thunder Force,” the only people who’ve ever been granted super powers are sociopaths who’d rather commit crimes than stop them. These villainous beings, dubbed “Miscreants,” are a plague on society to such a degree that they killed Emily’s parents, and after years of works she’s finally developed a formula to give superpowers to the good guys who are willing to fight back. There’s just one problem: Her revolutionary super strength treatment has, quite by accident, been given to her old slacker best friend.
This little twist launches a kind of superheroic odd couple adventure, as Emily and Lydia learn to function as a super-team even as their own differing approaches to life get in the way sometimes, and all the while a supervillain who calls herself Laser (Pom Klementieff) and a mutated hood called “The Crab” (Jason Bateman) rampage through their city, threatening to derail their do-good operation before it ever really gets started. It’s a solid setup for comedy, and recent superhero works like “The Boys” have already proven that the “What if almost all superheroes were sociopaths?” concept can work very well in a satirical realm. So, what’s the problem here?
It’s not, so far as I can tell, McCarthy and Spencer, at least not on a scene-by-scene level. That charisma they both bring effortlessly to every single project is still intact, and their personal chemistry is such that I’d happily watch three more movies starring them as a duo right now. They’re still committed to squeezing every last bit of laughter they can out of the moments they share in this film, whether we’re talking about McCarthy’s ever-present physical comedy or a rather odd discussion about the 1985 Chicago Bears.
The problem, then, comes from the filmmaking process itself, which like so many of McCarthy’s lesser comedies simply feels…under done. The emotional core of the movie should be Lydia and Emily’s reconciliation as friends even as they’re both learning to be superheroes, but the film only scratches the surface. There’s a whole conversation to be had about power and who gets to wield it, but the film would rather glance off that point than dig deeper into it. There’s even an opportunity for some truly amusing and dazzling visual effects work, but whether it’s a budgetary issue or a choice to lean harder on the comedy, the film never seems to want to dig too deep into the implications of the world it’s created. It’s all very surface-level, and that makes the film’s 100-minute runtime fly by in a way that’s less about breezy pacing and more about a disappointing lack of depth.
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are still movie stars, still funny and charming and easy to watch both together and apart, but “Thunder Force” is a proof that even they have their limits. This dynamic duo can’t overcome what’s ultimately an underwhelming cash-in on superhero media, and while the film is certainly watchable, it’s hard to ignore what might have been.
‘Thunder Force’ is available on Netflix beginning April 9.
