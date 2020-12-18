'The Stand' is a timely epic

At first glance, the release of a new adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” might feel eerily well-timed given the year we’ve all experienced. King’s epic novel about a nation-destroying superflu and the battle for the soul of humanity that follows has been adapted before, of course, as 1994 miniseries, and now an updated version just happens to come along at the end of an actual pandemic year? It’s a little spooky.
Look closer, though, and you’ll find the new CBS All Access series based on the classic book is about more than the devastation of a pandemic, and not just because it started filming well before we knew what 2020 would hold. Director Josh Boone and writer Benjamin Cavell have done something rather astonishing in terms of making something old new again, combining an impressive cast with a dynamic story structure and a firm understanding of the book’s emotional core to create something extremely timely, but perhaps not in the way you think.
Rather than devoting the entire first third of its storytelling to the fall of America amid a superflu known as “Captain Trips,” this version of “The Stand” takes a deliberately and refreshingly nonlinear approach, jumping back and forth between the world before and the world after to show us how characters have grown and changed. We meet blue collar Texan Stu Redman (James Marsden), fiery young Maine woman Fran Goldsmith (Odessa Young), musician Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo), insecure aspiring writer Harold Lauder (Owen Teague), petty criminal Lloyd Henreid (Nat Wolff) and other key figures in the story by getting to know both who they were and who they are, often through scenes with striking emotional parallels that the book doesn’t immediately draw.
Then of course comes the larger struggle, the “Stand” referenced by the title, as these various survivors are drawn to two polar opposite figures walking the broken world: The pious old woman known as Mother Abigail (Whoopi Goldberg) and the demonic raconteur Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard). Both of these figures are pulling followers to them, one in Boulder and the other in Las Vegas. A confrontation is coming, and it’s up to our survivors to decide where they want to be when it all goes down.
It’s this struggle, and the various moral and philosophical questions lurking within it, that makes up the core of King’s novel, but the trouble with adapting that part of it is that you have to sort through hundreds of pages of devastation first. By structuring the story in a nonlinear way, Cavell and Boone solve this problem, which was never a problem for King on the page but could be a very particular problem on the screen, particularly in a year like the one we’re having now. Giving us glimpses of the dark past while also offering a sense of structure, hope, and righteous conflict in the future buoys the whole miniseries with a sense of purpose, of heart, and of real urgency.
That urgency is also spurred on by the cast, which forms an impeccable ensemble both in scenes they share and scenes when they have to act as separate survivors, adrift in a ruined America. You might think that with such a large ensemble, the miniseries could afford a weak link or two, but you’d be wrong. If anything, weak links in this massive chain would stand out more, but Boone and Cavell have managed to avoid them altogether. Every part of this massive narrative machine is a perfect fit, and the result is a series that doesn’t just move in terms of pacing, but in terms of emotion.
“The Stand” may yet run off the rails. Only four of the planned nine episodes were released to the press, and I have no way of knowing if the remainder of the hours will stick the landing that is so well established here. The more I dwell on what I’ve seen so far, though, the more I think that this has the potential to be a towering achievement in adaptation. However it ends, it’s well worth tuning in for the beginning.
‘The Stand’ is now streaming on CBS All Access. New episodes arrive Thursdays.
