'The Right Stuff' is slick, but hollow

There is value in updating a classic story for a modern audience. I’ve talked about this before, specifically in the context of recent successes like “A Star Is Born” and the Coen Brothers’ version of “True Grit,” and I think it remains true, especially if you’re talking about stories rooted in history. We owe it to ourselves to reexamine our stories from time to time, particularly the ones that helped chart the course to get us to where we are now, because if we do it with enough energy and insight, they never grow stale. In fact, we often find they still have more to teach us.
This is why I was actually rather excited to learn that “The Right Stuff,” Tom Wolfe’s legendary book about the beginnings of the U.S. space program, was getting new life as a Disney+ miniseries this year. I was raised by a space nerd, and therefore have a lifelong fondness for Philip Kaufman’s brilliant 1983 film adaptation of Wolfe’s book, but the idea of seeing the story of the Mercury astronauts laid out as a miniseries intrigued me. Think of all the possibilities stretching that story out into an even longer format could offer, but perhaps more importantly, think of all the things the American exceptionalism that took hold – for good and for ill – at the beginning of the Space Race can teach us about this particular moment.
Sadly, at least so far, this new version of “The Right Stuff” doesn’t seem all that interested in meeting the moment in which it’s arrived. Though it boasts and impressive cast and seems poised to make use of its expanded runtime with greater character focus, this new adaptation of Wolfe’s American saga feels much more about style than substance.
The story begins in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s early space successes, as the United States’ own fledgling program is struggling to keep up. In an effort to win the race, a nationwide search is launched for the best test pilots possible to become the Mercury 7 astronauts, the first public faces of American space superiority.
For the purposes of this adaptation, “The Right Stuff” (perhaps wisely) skips over the tales of test pilots like Chuck Yeager breaking speed records in the 1940s and 1950s and instead leaps right into the assembly and training of the Mercury astronauts. Of particular interest to this version, as laid out in the opening scenes, is the rivalry between Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman) and John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams) as both set their sights on being the first American in space, with some extra room devoted to the often volatile world of Gordon Cooper (Colin O’Donoghue) as he pins both his personal and professional hopes on what NASA can do for him.
There’s nothing wrong with zooming in on this trio in the beginning. After all, the film version did it rather successfully, and the contrasting personalities at work still create plenty of sparks in this adaptation of Wolfe’s book. It’s also nice to think about what the additional time a miniseries adaptation can offer in terms of expanded character development, and indeed the opening episodes take full advantage of this. We get to see more of Glenn’s savvy, energetic focus applied to crafting his public image as the Golden Boy of space, contrasted with Shepard’s cold, driven demeanor and Cooper’s emotional motives. We get to see glimpses of how these men grow and change as their orbits begin to intersect, and we get to see how each of them goes from gifted test pilot to astronaut, and what that really means for each of them.
McDorman, Adams, and O’Donoghue help this along by all proving right away that they’re up to the task, and their performances make “The Right Stuff” into a thoroughly watchable new dramatization of history. The problem, though, is that despite their very good work they are still not Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, and Dennis Quaid. They’re wonderful actors, but the stars of “The Right Stuff” film were able to convey more in a single scene than these versions of the characters are in entire episodes, something that in the end boils down more to the writing than it does to the performances. This version of “The Right Stuff” has the advantage of being patient when it comes to story and character development, but what it’s lacking is the overall sense of urgency that propelled the original film, that made its whopping three-hour runtime fly by with rocket fuel speed.
Beyond that, there also doesn’t seem to be much, at least in the opening episodes, that this adaptation has to actually say about the space program as we’re looking back on it now. There’s some stuff about the way media culture helped push the space program forward, and some stuff about sexism, and some stuff about the raw destructive power of masculinity, but none of that seems to branch out beyond what previous versions of this story have already given us. Perhaps there’s something more lurking in future episodes, but early on this version of “The Right Stuff” feels more like an excuse to put actors in period clothing that will remind us of how good “Mad Men” was than a real, earnest effort to say something new about a momentous time in our history.
In terms of just sitting down and being entertained by something, “The Right Stuff” is perfectly serviceable. It’s well-acted, beautifully shot, and solidly written. But there’s no rocket underneath this capsule, nothing propelling it beyond the built-in importance of its subject matter. If you’re looking for something that revitalizes your interest in this period in American history, you might be better off just watching Kaufman’s film again.
