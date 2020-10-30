'The Queen's Gambit' is riveting

It’s easy to find imitators in the age of what we’ve come to call “Peak TV.” How many series following an antihero with relatable problems turning to a life of crime emerged in the wake of “Breaking Bad”? How many new prestige crime dramas about the family behind the criminal enterprise followed “The Sopranos?”
How many times have you heard something referred to as “Like ‘Sex and the City,’ but for a new generation?” It’s something I’ve personally encountered enough to feel an inherent layer of skepticism any time a new TV or streaming series looks like it might even be sniffing near the territory of another modern classic, because the surface-level look of such things is so easy to reproduce when prestige television is ubiquitous.
With that in mind, I went into Scott Frank’s new Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” prepared to be underwhelmed. From the outside, based on the trailers alone, this adaptation of Walter Tevis’ novel of the same name looked like it had all the makings of a gender-swapped “Mad Men,” a 1960s drama about a genius who can’t get out of their own way and can’t let go of the substances that allow them to look at themselves in the mirror each day. Even though the subjects – in “Mad Men” it was advertising, here it’s chess – are vastly different, I saw how easily the miniseries could slip into familiar rhythms and underwhelm with its storytelling. Happily, thanks to Frank’s wonderfully measured direction, precise writing, and a blistering lead performance by Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” rose above any sense that it was merely following Peak TV trends to become one of the best new shows of the year.
Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, a young orphan who takes solace in two things following the death of her mother: The tranquilizer pills she gets each day to keep her calm, and the games of chess she plays in secret in the basement with the orphanage’s janitor (Bill Camp). As her talent grows, Beth realizes that chess is earning her attention, and it even eventually helps her land a family in the form of an eager adoptive mother (Marielle Heller). But as Beth’s obsession with chess grows and translates into material success as she begins to win match after match against high-profile players, the line between genius and madness begins to blur, as her life becomes a maelstrom of victories and defeats, studying and drinking, triumphing and spiraling.
This, of course, presents a perfect opportunity for Taylor-Joy to deliver a tour de force performance, and she rises to the occasion at every conceivable turn. Ever since her breakthrough performance in “The Witch” back in 2015, work like this has felt like something she’s been building to, and when the moment presents itself she meets it with magic to spare. This performance should cement her as one of the great actresses of her generation, particularly when you consider the great performances happening around her that she still manages to outshine. Heller, Camp, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling and other stars are all doing phenomenal work here, and yet Taylor-Joy is the clear champion as the centerpiece of “The Queen’s Gambit.”
What’s perhaps most striking about the miniseries, outside of Taylor-Joy’s work, is the ways in which Frank, who wrote and directed every episode, is determined to get out of her way and let the series be the showcase it was always primed to be. Visually the series is a feast of period details and sometimes dreamlike wonders as we slip inside Beth’s chess-obsessed mind to see how she sees the game, but while he never lets up on creating a world around her, Frank is also not driven by the same level of impatient posturing the makers of so many other period dramas seem to be swept up in right now. There’s a tendency, ever since the power of “Mad Men” swept over us all, to make these stories seem more grand and sweeping than they are in a way that’s almost preachy, as though every single story about the 1960s has to be about “the era that changed everything” in a way that outshines even the characters who are supposed to be at the core of the narrative. “The Queen’s Gambit” does not fall into this trap. It’s a show that still manages to be about something – namely the price of genius and the difficulties a woman encounters navigating a male space in the midst of the sexual revolution – while never forgetting that it is, first and foremost, about Beth. That imbues it with both careful purpose and tremendous heart, and allows it to succeed in ways other shows focused on the same era simply haven’t.
“The Queen’s Gambit” is beautiful, well-crafted, and spellbinding television, and announces to the world that even after all the great work she’s done in the last five years, Anya Taylor-Joy still has so much more to give us.
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is now streaming on Netflix.
