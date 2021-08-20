'The Night House' is an atmospheric gem

Grief is a potent vehicle for horror stories, because the idea of the recently departed looming over the living is such a relatable sensation. Stories of hauntings in the wake of a great loss are so common, in fact, that it’s sometimes hard to imagine a new take on such a well-trodden concept. Then along comes a film like “The Night House” which manages to both refresh some of horror’s most frequently revisited tropes and deliver a whopping dose of tension at the same time, all anchored by an astonishing central performance from Rebecca Hall.
Hall is Beth, a schoolteacher trying to decide what to do with her idyllic lake house after her architect husband’s sudden, unexplained suicide. As she wanders through the house, going through memories as she packs up boxes, Beth begins to feel a presence, something guiding her to the woods beyond her property. As she investigates, digging deeper into mysteries that might be real and might be entirely in her head, she discovers that her husband’s life was something other than what she imagined, and his death points to a dark truth about herself that she might not be prepared to face.
Some horror films rely on maniacs with knives and chainsaws to sell the terror, while others lean heavily on a small group of characters, and still others lean on a single captivating personality to make everything work for the audience. “The Night House” is firmly in the latter category, and I can’t say enough about how hard Hall works to carry the film, and how well the film works because of her. Good horror storytelling is about reaction as much as it is about big scares. We need to believe the tension on the characters’ faces in the build-up to a scary moment, so that when the payoff comes we believe that, too. It’s a tough skill to master, and we don’t always give the best practitioners of it enough credit. Over the course of this film, Hall proves that she is a master of the emotional rollercoaster that is a solid horror story, portraying Beth with a startling blend of vulnerability and courage that makes the film something special.
Which is not to say that “The Night House” has no other virtues. Hall’s craft is the most obvious, but the rest of the team behind the film has also brought their best to this tense, deeply eerie narrative. Director David Bruckner films Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski’s script with an attention to detail that makes every revelation more startling because of how well he’s laid out not just the geography of the film, but the stakes of the story. There’s a patience to “The Night House,” a sense that true discovery only comes with waiting for the right moment, that might come off as boring in another horror film. Here, it’s an obsessive deep dive into every angle of Beth’s internal and external life, and as the revelations come, that brings real satisfaction not just in terms of scares, but in terms of emotion. Grief is not a straight line, but a swirling maelstrom that frustrates as much as it wounds, and “The Night House” portrays that with a clarity few other films of its kind have mustered.
All that, plus phenomenal production design, a great supporting cast, and an effective score, means that “The Night House” stands as one of the most impressive horror films of 2021, a year with plenty of solid entries in the genre already. It’s not the flashiest horror film you’ll see this year, or the most brutal, but it’s the kind of movie that digs deep beneath your skin and squirms there, chilling you from the inside out.
—
‘The Night House’ is in theaters Friday.
