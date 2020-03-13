If you follow entertainment news at all, you may know that “The Hunt” was originally supposed to be released last September, but was pulled from the schedule by Universal Pictures due to concerns about its subject matter. Depending on where you’re sitting in terms of ideology and sensitivity, this may have looked like a good decision at the time, given the film’s provocative conceptual hook.
Now, a few months later, the studio has the benefit of releasing the film while also touting it as “the most talked-about film that no one has seen yet.” We are now collectively invited to see for ourselves just what all the fuss was about, to dare to confront the edgy satire head-on.
So, is “The Hunt” really the powder keg certain people would have you believe? Is it really a nest of controversy that provokes both thought and outrage from both sides of the political aisle?
The short answer is no. Much like “Joker,” which was released last fall amid its own media storm over its subject matter, “The Hunt” is an ultimately toothless exercise in exploitation cinema that, apart from a couple of winning performances, doesn’t even rise to the level of good exploitation.
The setup is simple, at least at first: A dozen people from all over the United States wake up one day in the woods, and find that they’re being hunted for sport by a group of wealthy people who’ve arranged for them all to be kidnapped and transported just for the occasion. The twist? The hunters are all liberal “elites,” while the hunted are a group of conservative “deplorables” ranging from right wing podcast hots to people who just made some nasty comments online. There’s one thing that the hunters didn’t count on, though. One of their captives, a woman from Mississippi (Betty Gilpin), is both a military veteran and a born survivor, and before their hunting day is over she’s going to take the fight to them.
Setting aside the ideological nature of the setup for a moment, “The Hunt” actually does work hard to keep you guessing, in terms of both what might really be going on and in terms of who will survive and how. That’s thanks in part to a script that doesn’t want to take itself too seriously, and thanks to a stunning lead performance from Gilpin. She eases right into the role of an in-over-her-head, slightly crazy survivor type with wit, energy, and a sense of control that makes her stand head and shoulders above just about everyone else in the cast, and the film is honestly worth watching just to see her work.
The problem is that “The Hunt” doesn’t actually have much to say beyond its initial hook, even when it does attempt to dive deeper into the motivations behind the brutal event at its center. At times it feels like it wants to be a full-blown horror film, full of black comedy and oozing with over-the-top violence, and other times it tries to lean back into the realm of commentary on whatever kind of ideological battle it’s hoping to depict. This creates a strange sense of tonal imbalance, particularly in the slow moments, that makes the film seem like it wants to have everything all ways. It feels like one big compromise, never quite leaning into the brutality of its ideas enough to make it particularly memorable. If not for Gilpin, it would feel like something that should be a short film, not a feature-length adventure.
Which isn’t to say that there’s no fun in “The Hunt.” It’s there, especially if you’re looking for cringe-inducing caricatures of the kind of people who inhabit the worse internet comments section. It’s at times funny, at times thrilling, and it’s led by a wonderful star. All that said, this is not the film its studio clearly wanted it to be. It’s not half as provocative or edgy as it would like to you think it is, and because of that you’re kind of left wondering what the point was in the first place.
—
‘The Hunt’ is in theaters March 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.