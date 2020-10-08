'The Good Lord Bird' is a tour de force

The problem with so many period pieces that hinges on people taking sides during the most volatile eras in American history is that they always run the risk of coming off like sermons. They emerge with a clear right side and a clear wrong side, draw those lines in the sand right away, and then proceed to stage what amounts to a one-dimensional morality play that tells us nothing new about the time in which they take place. Or, if they’re able to go beyond that, they become morality plays that attempt to tell us that nothing has changed, that we’re still not so different, and that we still have work to do.
Nothing about those particular elements is a problem by itself, but if you come to these kinds of dramas simply looking for reinforcement of a particular historical perspective, eventually you start to wonder what the point is. To dramatize history is to dare to get inside the heads of people who are long gone, whose true perspective is lost. If you’re willing to take that risk in the first place, to brush in color on a black and white photograph, shouldn’t you at least be willing to go further than repeating the same beats of history we’re all familiar with? Shouldn’t you want to contextualize something for the people viewing it now?
Those are the questions I carry with me when I come to something like “The Good Lord Bird,” the new Showtime series adapted from James McBride’s novel of the same name about legendary and notorious abolitionist John Brown. Led by a ferocious Ethan Hawke performance and featuring a storytelling style that’s happy to knock conventional historical drama structure in the teeth a few times, it’s a vibrant, fresh look at America on the brink. And yes, it has some stuff to say about the world we’re living in now.
Though John Brown (Ethan Hawke) is the focus of the story, “The Good Lord Bird” largely unfolds from the point of view of Henry Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a slave liberated by Brown during his time in the “Bleeding Kansas” clashes in the late 1850s. Henry, nicknamed “Little Onion” by Brown and his compatriots after he joins them, narrates the story as he comes to know Brown, who’s convinced the young man is a girl thanks to a simple mishearing of his name and thus confines to a dress for the course of the story. As Brown’s little army, camped in the woods like Robin Hood’s Merry Men, attempts to plot an attack against a notorious local slaver, we follow along with Little Onion as he attempts to come to terms with Brown’s many contradictions. He’s pious but capable of great venom and violence, good-natured but with a fiery temper, righteous but in some realms incredibly misguided. He’s also, as Onion discovers almost immediately, completely crazy.
It’s these contradictions that form the thematic and emotional backbone of “The Good Lord Bird,” which Hawke not only stars in but also co-created and co-wrote from McBride’s novel, and it’s in them that the series finds its most fertile, most engaging storytelling ground. What’s especially noteworthy about this approach, even aside from the way we see everything through Onion’s eyes, is that the baseline understanding of Brown and the time in which he lived and fought is firmly rooted in 2020. There is no both sides-ism when it comes to the issue of slavery, no space for compromise, no understanding between friends that they will agree to disagree. Because this is John Brown we’re talking about – the man who famously felt the time for arguing over the length of the fuse was over and lit a match instead – the series begins from a place of absolutely savage condemnation of the institution of slavery, even within the story. We see Brown fly into a rage at the very thought of it, willing to pick a fight with half a dozen men all on his own just for the sake of saving one slave. That primal scream in the direction of white supremacy is how “The Good Lord Bird” begins its tale, which is both refreshing in the context of the subgenre and a gateway to all manner of other explorations.
With that clear perspective established upfront – the perspective that slavery is not just to be argued against, but outright raged against – Hawke and company are free to explore the many, many other implications of John Brown’s life and particular energy, and it’s here that Hawke proves once again that he is one of the most versatile, powerful, and brave actors not just of his generation, but of any of them. His career choices have meant that he is not necessarily always playing the attention-seeking role, but in “The Good Lord Bird” he has clearly relished the opportunity to perform without any sense of self-consciousness or restraint. It’s a tour-de-force performance, backed up by Johnson’s careful, calm, vulnerable work as Onion, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them both mentioned a lot around Emmy season next year.
With the weight of deep thematic resonance and powerful performances behind it, and propelled by a wonderfully kinetic visual sense courtesy of director Albert Hughes, “The Good Lord Bird” soars to become a must-see TV event for the time we’re living in. It’s not just a great, energetic historical drama that refuses to play by restrained rules. It’s also a story about a fight in which there are no sidelines, in which the stakes are as high as they can possibly be, and in which a madman with a gun might just be the sanest person in the room.
‘The Good Lord Bird’s first episode is now streaming on Showtime. New episodes air Sundays.
