'The Devil all the Time' only works some of the time

Sometimes you can pinpoint the moment a film loses you. If you’re paying close enough attention to the flow of the story, the overall balance of tone and character and plot, you can actually feel it shift, like a fraying rope suddenly dropping all of it tension.
In some ways that’s a nice moment, because it allows you to at least have a concrete sense of when and where and how things fell apart for you. Then there are those other movies, the ones that seem to frustrate you at every turn, the ones that keep prodding at you with the sense that everything should be working fine, but it all somehow…doesn’t.
“The Devil All the Time,” Neflix’s much-hyped new film based on Donald Ray Pollock’s acclaimed novel of the same name, is one of those movies for me. Everything about it, from the subject matter to the cast to the look, seemed to put it right in my wheelhouse, but watching it was an exercise in searching for a thorn that I could feel but not see. It’s a frustrating, relentless, and bleak film that left me feeling almost as empty as some of its characters.
Though an extended prologue sequence sets it up as something of a multigenerational story, the main narrative thrust of “The Devil all the Time” follows a small group of people living in two towns in 1960s Appalachia, one in West Virginia and one in Ohio. Key among them is Arvin Russell (Tom Holland), a young man haunted by the loss of his parents but devoted to protecting his idealistic and pious stepsister Lenora (Eliza Scanlen), another orphan who takes to frequent prayer as a coping mechanism for high school bullying. Their lives are simple and contained to the rural community that surrounds them, but they have each other, and they seem to get by well enough, until a charismatic new preacher (Robert Pattinson) slides into town and begins using Lenora’s piety for his own gain. As tension builds, Arvin sees the darkness that has haunted his and Lenora’s families their entire lives coming out to play again, a darkness with ties to a corrupt local sheriff (Sebastian Stan), a married couple who moonlight as serial killers (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and an old madness he’s been trying to keep buried for most of his life.
Director Antonio Campos may not have a clear grasp on every aspect of Pollock’s novel, but he does vividly understand the story’s hyper-focus on poor Americans struggling in the aftermath of World War II, scratching and clawing for an American dream that never seems to reach them. “The Devil All the Time” is arguably at its best when it zeroes in on that theme and the violent legacy of that great war and what it did to the men who sacrificed to fight it, and by extension what it did to their families. There’s a sense of dread, of existential terror, hanging over the entire piece, and when Campos makes his film into a haunting little tone poem about post-War America, it’s both compelling and strangely beautiful.
And of course, it certainly helps that Campos picked actors who are masters of looking off into the middle distance and pondering their place in a doomed world. Nearly all of the heavy lifting in this film comes from the performances. Holland, Pattinson and Scanlen in particular take a disjointed, somewhat stilted script and give it their absolute all, producing moments that are, even at their worst, still constantly watchable. At their best they elevate “The Devil All the Time” and its pervasive sense of dread into something much more than the sum of its parts, latching on to the directionless despair of their characters with power and vulnerability that makes the film feel better than it is.
The problem, of course, is that the performances can only take the film so far. Though there’s certainly a plot to discuss, and it certain develops in sometimes unexpected ways over the course of the film, “The Devil All the Time” often plays like a movie that isn’t sure what it wants to be. There are times when it’s a Coen Brothers crime drama, a Southern Gothic chiller, and even a straight-up psychological thriller, and there’s nothing wrong with any of those things, but the way those elements come together always leaves something to be desired. It’s a film that constantly seems to be wandering off to look at something else just as a character is about to reach some kind of poignant emotional conclusion about what they’ve been going through. It drifts in and out of its characters lives, always eager to show us the bigger picture of these intertwined personalities but never focused on giving us any sense of meaning. By the time it’s over, things have certainly happened, but they’ve often happened in the most soulless way possible. Perhaps that was the point, but if it was the film doesn’t seem interested in highlighting it.
When its cast is firing on all cylinders, “The Devil All the Time” shows us that it could have perhaps been something greater with just a little more attention and loving care, but those moments are few and far between. This is a well-shot, well-acted but somehow emotionless dud of a film that seems more interested in bleakness for bleakness’ sake than anything else.
‘The Devil All the Time’ is now streaming on Netflix.
