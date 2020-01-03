It’s been a massive year at the movies, even by 21st century standards, so whittling down all of the films I enjoyed in 2019 to just 10 masterpieces was especially difficult. That said, it’s time to talk about the best of the best. Here are my favorite films of 2019.
10. ‘Dolemite is My Name’
There are many ways to infuse the classic “true story of showbiz glory” biopic with new life. You can play with the chronology, you can take a nontraditional storytelling approach, or you can do what this film did and simply get a truly dynamite star working at the absolute top of his game. “Dolemite is My Name” is the story of Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), a struggling comedian who invents a character for himself and sets out to make a movie with no real knowledge of the filmmaking process or Hollywood distribution. Led by Murphy’s magnetic performance, the film brings together an ensemble cast, a tremendous heart, and often subversive humor to tell the story of a man who simply would not give up. It’s some of the purest fun the movies could give us in 2019.
9. ‘The Lighthouse’
With his directorial debut “The Witch,” writer/director Robert Eggers proved he could build a tense, atmospheric film while never falling back on jack-in-the-box horror clichés. With “The Lighthouse,” he takes all the tremendous potential of that film and tops it at every turn. This story of two lighthouse keepers slowly going insane as they’re stuck on an island together is anchored by two powerhouse performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, but Eggers and his endlessly inventive vision is the third star. The film is an unnerving, completely unpredictable journey into a kind of bizarre comic darkness we rarely see at the movies anymore.
8. ‘The Farewell’
Lulu Wang’s beautifully crafted, triumphantly emotional “The Farewell” is a film built on an almost irresistible hook: A family journeys to China to spend time with their matriarch, who is dying of cancer. The catch? Chinese tradition dictates that they never tell her that she’s dying, so she can live out the rest of her life in happiness and peace. The tension that’s set up by this premise quickly gives way to an outpouring of complicated, often joyous and often terrifying emotion, and yet the film moves with a lightness and grace that elevates it into something magical.
7. ‘Hustlers’
Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” took a great hook – strippers scamming their wealthy clients for cash in the midst of the financial crisis of the 2000s – and transformed it into one of the great crime epics of the 21st century so far. Though there are shades of Scorsese in Scafaria’s film, and they absolutely work, “Hustlers” really soars when it leans into the power at the core of its ensemble cast, led by a knockout performance from Jennifer Lopez. Witty, kinetic, and full of surprising depth, “Hustlers” is one of those films that fills you with delight from start to finish.
6. ‘The Irishman’
Every new Martin Scorsese picture is an event, but “The Irishman” felt like a particularly big one. The film boasted Scorsese’s first collaboration with Al Pacino, the return of Joe Pesci, a king-sized runtime, and the use of digital de-aging to tell the story of hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) over the course of decades. Somehow, all that hype paid off. “The Irishman” is a triumph, a film that sums up everything Scorsese has ever had to say about crime cinema, and then some. The Master still has plenty of life left in him.
5. ‘Jojo Rabbit’
An “anti-hate satire” about a boy whose best friend is an imaginary version of Hitler might not seem like the film we need in 2019, but Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” delivers on its promise of a satirical dissection of hateful ideologies and, in the process, becomes one of the most delightful movies of the year. Led by beautifully silly performances from Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, and featuring Waititi himself as Hitler, “Jojo” rises above what could have been a rather one-note joke and becomes a stirring reminder that hate is never final, and love always wins if you hold on long enough.
4. ‘Knives Out’
“Knives Out” has all the ingredients you want out of a cozy mystery story. It’s got a compelling murder at its heart, a strange old mansion for everyone to hang around in, an eccentric detective trying to get to the bottom of it all, and a quirky cavalcade of suspects to delight and surprise. Rian Johnson reproduces all of these ingredients from your favorite whodunits in perfect detail, but it’s what he does with them once they’re there that makes “Knives Out” truly shine. Led by stellar performances from Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas, Johnson’s film soars as a new genre classic that hits all the notes you want, and then plays a few new ones you didn’t know you needed.
3. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film is perhaps his most ambitious, in part because it’s his most loosely constructed. Rather than relying on some kind of central plot device to propel the film forward, or even leaning back into his time-honored nonlinear tricks, Tarantino does his best to replicate the feeling of just being in a car and hanging out with a buddy against the dazzling backdrop of 1969 Hollywood. The result – centered on tremendous work from Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie – is perhaps Tarantino’s funniest and most narratively daring film, from its freewheeling opening hour to its shocking final minutes. Even among his other great works, it stands out as a true masterpiece.
2. ‘Parasite’
If you still haven’t seen “Parasite,” director Bong Joon-ho’s towering film about two families from opposite sides of an economic divide intertwining in surprising ways, my advice to you would be to learn as little as possible about its plot before seeing it unfold. What begins with a scheme to pass a kid from a poor neighborhood off as a legitimate tutor so he can work for a wealthy, clueless family quickly descends into something else entirely, and Bong keeps a tight handle on where he’s headed right up to the end. Wherever you think each bizarre twist is going in the film, you truly can’t see all the way around the curve. This is a wildly inventive exercise in delicious tension, and deserves to stand as a new essential for any film lover.
1. ‘Little Women’
As a near-lifelong fan of Louisa May Alcott’s novel and a fan of pretty much everyone involved in the new production, I went into Greta Gerwig’s new adaptation of “Little Women” expecting to enjoy myself. I was not expecting to be utterly blown away by this fresh look at a timeless tale that changes almost nothing but somehow manages to inject a sense of pure, earnest contemporary emotion into a story that’s more than a century old. Gerwig’s “Little Women” is devastating in its visual beauty, emotional honesty, and sense of purity, and her all-star ensemble cast sells every second. It’s a triumph through and through, and the best film I saw in 2019.
