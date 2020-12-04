'Superintelligence' another McCarthy showcase

Melissa McCarthy is the kind of comedic presence that elevates pretty much anything she touches. Give her a good film, and she can make it great. Give her a bad film, and she can make it tolerable. Give her a film that, in the hands of another comedy star, might be just OK, and she can make it into a delightful experience on your couch.
“Superintelligence,” the latest collaboration between McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone (who directed the film from a script by Steve Mallory) is another in a long line of films that falls into the latter category. It’s one of those comedies that’s built on a flimsy but easy-to-follow premise which works best if you don’t think about it too hard, but at the center of it all there’s a bona fide star, and that makes all the difference.
This time around McCarthy stars as Carol, a woman sort of wandering through life in the wake of both a departure from the corporate world and a rough breakup she’s never quite gotten over. As her friends insist she try to get back out there both personally and professionally, and she buries herself in volunteer work, Carol catches the eye of something new in the world. The very first superintelligence has, it seems, just become self-aware, and it’s invaded all of Carol’s electronics to let her know that it’s watching her as part of a very consequential mission. If it likes what it sees, the superintelligence (voiced by James Corden, because that’s a voice Carol herself finds pleasant) will do its best to preserve and enhance humanity. If it doesn’t, it’ll destroy the world.
This basic, almost morality play-style setup is essentially just a runway that allows McCarthy to build up comedic steam and deliver the kind of charming, in-over-her-head comedy we’ve all come to know and love her for, but while she definitely succeeds on that front, “Superintelligence” is also a film that knows better than to shove her into that niche and never let her out. A key component of the supercomputer’s plan, it turns out, is to attempt to force Carol to live her life with a little more purpose and drive, and that means an attempt to reconnect with the man she left behind in her breakup (Bobby Cannavale). The added element of a love story means that McCarthy gets to do two things: Remind us all that she’s very good at romantic comedy when given the chance, and remind us all that she’s capable of generating chemistry with just about any actor. It’s this relationship, the human connection alongside the virtual one, that makes Carol’s story really work, and which elevates “Superintelligence” beyond a one-joke premise.
The other thing elevating the film is, of course, McCarthy herself, who absolutely shines as Carol. All in all, it’s one of her more understated performances, particularly for people who know her for broader character work in films like “Bridesmaids” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” but that works in her favor. For all her comedic bombast and knack for onscreen anger and silly voices, McCarthy is a tremendous actress when a film is smart enough to give her room for some quiet moments, and “Superintelligence” is definitely smart enough for that. She gets to do the big, broad things (one sequence in particular requires her to attempt to sit on a bean bag chair several times) and she’s still great at them, but this film is at its best when it allows McCarthy to work on a purely emotional level. Throw in some scene-stealing work by Cannavale, and Corden’s amiable voice, and it all works.
“Superintelligence” never rises to the comedy masterpiece levels of McCarthy’s better films like “Spy” and the aforementioned “Bridesmaids,” but this film still manages to serve as a reminder that McCarthy herself is an effortless, absolutely unstoppable comedic talent with the right vehicle behind her. Though the film does pack a high-concept punch that works in a device-ridden word, it’s at its best when it just gets out of McCarthy’s way and lets her shine. When it does that, it’s an absolute delight.
—
‘Superintelligence’ is now streaming on HBO Max.
