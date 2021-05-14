'Spiral' revitalizes the 'Saw' franchise

One of the great things about the horror genre is how often it rewards trying again. Horror films and filmmakers are used to working fast and cheap, which means you can churn out a lot of material within a relatively short time period and still manage to turn a profit. That means that you get stuck with the stereotype that horror movies are just endless sequels full of diminishing returns, but it also means that every sequel brings it with the possibility of reinvention, and that’s how you get things like 2018’s brilliant “Halloween” sequel and Wes Craven’s meta-textual “New Nightmare.” Given enough time and attention, even the most stale-seeming horror series can find something fresh and new.
That’s what the filmmakers behind “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” are hoping for, anyway. The first film in the splatter-heavy “Saw” series in four years, the new release began its life in the mind of its star, Chris Rock, who made the leap to horror films with an original story that he believed would put a fresh-spin on a well-worn concept. From there, the story made its way into the hands of screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger and director Darren Lynn Bousman, all of whom are “Saw” franchise veterans. The hope was that the teaming would create a dynamic, engaging blend of old and new, for an intriguing twist on one of the most successful horror concepts of the 21st century.
It’s a gamble that absolutely pays off. “Spiral” may not look or feel like any other “Saw” film you’ve seen, but it retains the morality play essence that made the series click in the first place, pushes the franchise into fascinating new directions, and even works as a standalone thriller that can draw in a newcomer.
Rock stars as Zeke Banks, a veteran detective who’s been teamed up with an ambitious rookie against his will (Max Minghella) after one too many solo operations land him in hot water. Zeke’s always been an outsider on the force, despite being the son of a legendary police captain (Samuel L. Jackson), because he broke with his colleagues years earlier and turned in a crooked partner. Determined to be a good cop despite a rocky relationship with the rest of the precinct, Zeke demands to take point on a new case when a deadly killer emulating the infamous “Jigsaw” murders re-emerges, but what he doesn’t know when the case begins is just how close to home it’ll end up hitting.
Though past “Saw” films have certainly dug into the investigative aspects of the hunt for the legendary killer, none of them have done so with quite the same energy as “Spiral,” which dives into the cat and mouse game of a police procedural with wit and energy. Rock, having a blast with this role, is clearly interested in probing the relationship between cop and criminal here, particularly when those lines blur, and that blurring works especially well in a horror context. It creates a world where Zeke can never tell who’s really his friend, who’s never been as villainous as they seem, and who’s been a villain all along. It’s that sense of paranoia and twisty tension that allows “Spiral” to evoke a classic “Saw” tone, even if it doesn’t follow a classic “Saw” formula.
That said, the biggest issue with “Spiral” might be that it’s still extremely devoted to a certain formula, despite all its attempts at subversion. It doesn’t necessarily diminish the entertainment value, and I’ve written at length before about how I don’t mind a good formulaic take if the tale is told well, but there’s certainly a rhythm to the proceedings here that feels, if not stale, then at least well-trafficked. Even near the end, as it builds toward a climax that you hopefully didn’t see coming, the film takes its cues from its forebears in the serial killer hunting genre, with mixed results. It doesn’t tank the movie, but it does diminish the tension, if only for a moment.
That said, there’s a lot about “Spiral” to like, particularly if you’re like me and are looking for proof that this franchise still has more life in it. The “Saw” films, at their best, function as high-stakes, brutal morality plays where there are no easy answers to complex questions. “Spiral” has the ambition to go to that place, and to go there with a renewed vigor. That makes a thrill to watch, and a satisfying new entry in a modern horror series that’s not dead yet.
‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ is in theaters Friday.
