'Sound of Metal' is one of the year's best

You might think you know what to expect from a film like “Sound of Metal” after only seeing its trailer, but you’d be wrong. Yes, there are certain familiar rhythms director and co-writer Darius Marder is playing with here, and if you’ve paid attention to enough films about people working to overcome trauma you probably recognize quite a few of them on sight. Whether you find those particular rhythms boring or comforting, though, I’m telling you to put aside your expectations as you head into Marder’s film, and simply allow “Sound of Metal” to hit you on its own terms. I promise you’re in for something powerful, mesmerizing, and unlike any other movie you’ll see this year.
Riz Ahmed stars as Ruben, a drummer traveling the country with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) as they perform shows as a metal duo known as Blackgammon. They’ve got a simple life, but a good one, one in which Ruben is not just a drummer and a boyfriend, but a kind of caretaker to Lou, who suffers from past traumas and needs a certain level of care to keep her stable. But it’s Ruben who will ultimately require the most help, as one night he notices a strange ringing in his ear, which quickly deteriorates until he can barely hear anything at all. Desperate for the kind of help that will restore him to his drumming days, Ruben discovers a program for recovering addicts like himself who are also deaf or hard of hearing. What begins as a temporary stopover becomes a transformative experience, as Ruben learns to cope with and then attempt to thrive in his new way of experiencing the world around him.
Again, you might think you understand where this is going, because the beats that begin this particular tale seem at least somewhat familiar if you’ve watched any similar film made in the past two decades, but from the very beginning, “Sound of Metal” reveals itself to be something special that defies the formula. This begins with Marder’s patient directorial approach to the material, the way he’s willing to let Ruben’s story unfold in bursts of energy followed by long, contemplative pauses in the action that let us as viewers simply sit with the emotional experience of this young man’s struggle. That could be a rather boring route to take, but Marder approaches it with such confidence and such craft that you barely notice you’ve been simply living in the moments with Ruben for scene after scene. Marder achieves this in part through beautifully orchestrated cinematography, but particularly through absolutely glorious sound design and mixing. This film sounds like no other movie I’ve experienced in a very long time, and not just because of its attempts to mimic Ruben’s hearing struggles for the audience. There’s music to it, whether it’s the music of insects or of trees, of footsteps on wood or fists on corrugated metal.
The other key to making Marder’s approach work is a deep and impassioned understanding of the emotional arc of the story, which is at its core not a story of someone getting over something, but a story of someone learning to understand that “getting over it” is not the key to survival. That requires an enormously nuanced, patient, vulnerable performance by a leading actor, and its there that Ahmed reminds us all just how great he is when he’s allowed to sit in the moment and vanish into a character. There are a handful of great actors who are so tuned in to what they’re doing at any given moment that the simple act of watching them think is compelling all on its own. Ahmed has that, and he showcases it in scene after scene in “Sound of Metal,” letting his eyes tell the story in almost complete silence. It’s an Oscar-worthy performance, and a stunning thing to behold.
But then, “Sound of Metal” as a whole is a stunning thing to behold. Marder, Ahmed, Cooke and company have done something miraculous with this film, crafting both a triumphant charting of the human spirit and a visual and auditory masterpiece. It’s one of the year’s best films, and absolutely should not be missed.
‘Sound of Metal’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
