Powerhouse performances lead 'The Father'

Restraint is an unsung and underused skill for filmmakers, particularly first-timers who’d often like nothing more than to throw every possible visual trick at the screen. Though some filmmakers – Martin Scorsese, Baz Luhrmann, and Wes Anderson among them – have mastered the art of throwing just about every flourish they can into their films, there’s also an art to holding back. Some films need patience, gentleness, and an instinctive understanding of when to lean back and let your actors lead the way.
Florian Zeller, the acclaimed French novelist and playwright, perhaps had an advantage in understanding this when he undertook “The Father” as his directorial debut. He wrote the play on which the film is based, and co-wrote the screenplay that would bring it to live on the big-screen, so there’s a natural familiarity with the staging and pacing of this story that even a well-studied director might not have brought to the material. In fact, after watching this much-hyped awards contender, I’d argue that Zeller’s relationship to the material goes even further than mere creator. As a director tackling this story, the connection feels near-symbiotic, like he’s not adapting it so much as walking through it as it happens, catching the action in real time. That’s not an easy thing to convey, even less so with a film so unmoored from linear storytelling as this one, but Zeller pulls it off, and together with an incredible cast he makes “The Father” a devastating, must-see journey into human frailty.
The father of the title is Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a well-educated and witty man who still believes he’s got something to contribute, but whose age has begun to show. He forgets things, and often when he forgets them he denies that’s actually what happened. He needs home health professionals to help him through his day, but does his best to sabotage their efforts. He depends on the kindness and patience of his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman), but for every grateful remark or tender moment he manages three more snipes of bitter venom. As the film goes on, it becomes clearer and clearer that Anthony is not just losing a step or two. He’s losing all sense of time and memory as his life and the people around him all blend together into a disjointed mass, with him left at the center, flailing as he tries to make sense of it all.
Because of this sense of unmooring that wraps up every moment of Anthony’s life, “The Father” chooses as its center the flat in which Anthony and Anne’s journey plays out through conflict and caring, love and loss. Because of that center, that storytelling anchor, Colman and Hopkins are allowed to basically unleash every last ounce of considerable acting talent either of them has in this confined space, moving through every conceivable emotion with a sense of depth and raw power that makes every scene carry the potential for pure emotional devastation. Dementia is not always a simple journey of slowly forgetting, of fading, though that’s the way many films portray it. It’s also often a slow sense not of losing the thread altogether, but instead of unraveling it and losing track of the pieces. That’s both difficult to watch and very difficult to portray in a cohesive, emotional way, and Hopkins and Colman both rise to the occasion with twin tour de force performances.
As impressive as Colman and Hopkins are in the film, though, and as much as they deserve the awards attention they’re getting, Zeller’s direction is equal to the task of managing these two acting powerhouses. He navigates his apartment set and the drama unfolding therein with a sense of seasoned grace. His camera is both detail-oriented but never fussy, smooth but never flashy, and his sense of pace creates with stunning accuracy the sense of someone’s life scrambling before their eyes. It all has the effect of putting us in Anthony’s shoes, of not just watching him come undone but feeling it. That’s both rare and powerful.
“The Father” is not an easy film to watch, but like so many hard films it presents a journey very much worth taking. Two of the finest actors in the world deliver two of their very best performances, and a deft new filmmaking voice emerges, in one of the best films you’ll see this year.
‘The Father’ is in theaters March 12 and on VOD services March 26.
