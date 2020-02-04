Potatoes, onions and radishes, Oh my!

This first part of February is the perfect time to make sure that your potatoes, onions and radishes are in the ground or containers. We are going to look at what is being done at the Walker County Demonstration Gardens on Tam Road with our garden soils
Potatoes first. Our Master Gardeners have put a variety of potatoes ‘in’ at the Gardens. All of the potatoes planted are in large, black plastic tubs. We need the space in the beds for onions and other food crops, so in the tubs they go. The tubs are filled with compost and a soil mix to just a little over half full. Don’t plant all the way to the top because you need room for leaf mulch and to topdress or mound the potatoes as they emerge.
Varieties favored by our gardeners are the buttery tasting Yukon Gold, the fast-growing Kennebec (a medium-to-late maturing white), and the red-skinned La Soda or Viking. Typically potatoes are planted using a seed potato which is cut into quarters with at least one ‘eye’ or bud on each quarter. To get better results, and to cut down on diseases, allow the cut sections to dry at least overnight or up to a few days in a cool, well-ventilated place. Further disease protection can be gained by dipping the cut surfaces in powdered Sulphur before planting.
The potatoes are then covered with a layer of Cypress leaves from the Gardens. The Cypress leaves serve two purposes. Since it is still cold in February, the leaves act as a mulch to protect tender shoots from freezing. Potatoes are very sensitive to cold, so at least three inches of leaf cover is necessary. Secondarily, the leaves will break down during the growing months, and as the soil warms and the leaves are watered, they will provide further nutrients for the soil.
Later, in March, as the soil warms, you will be ‘hilling up’ potatoes. This is why soil is not placed all the way to the top in our containers. There is currently about six inches of space from the top of the container to the top of the Cypress leaf mulch. As the potatoes put out their stems, soil is mounded up around them just leaving the tops sticking out. This is also where the composted leaves come in handy. The leaves combined with compost allow for easier digging at harvest. It makes for a much cleaner and easier harvest.
The only fertilizer used on all the potatoes, onions and radishes is a mushroom compost tea. It is a gentle fertilizer of about 1-1-1. Jerry Gabbard, Advanced Training in Vegetables, says, “This tea is the cat’s meow. It was the only thing we used in 2019, and we had a healthy harvest.”
The 1015 Texas Super Sweet onions were planted in rows in raised garden beds during the last week. Don’t choose bunches with the fattest plants. The best size transplant (sometimes called a slip) is about the size of a pencil or slightly smaller. Larger slips may bolt, or flower, resulting in a hollow center and shorter shelf life. Remember, the onion is a member of the lily family and will live for approximately three weeks off the energy stored in the bulb.
Set the plants at about 1 inch deep, 4 inches apart, and 4 inches from the edges of the raised bed. They should be planted in a sandy loam soil. A raised bed of soil 4 inches high and 20 inches wide will allow you to plant two rows of onions down the bed. Also, make sure that your soil isn’t too acidic. A soil test should confirm the pH of your vegetable bed. If needed, add lime to bring the soil pH to between 6.0 and 6.5 for onions.
Mulch helps to conserve water. The onion bed at the Garden has a drip irrigation line to the bed. The onions also receive regular feedings of the compost tea. Soils rich in nitrogen will give larger plants and bulbs. Organic fertilizers high in nitrogen, like cotton seed meal, should be worked into the soil when the beds are made.
Radishes can go in pots or the ground as seed at this time. Our gardeners are trying a new spot-on the rooftop of the Root Cellar! Radish seeds are lightly planted on top of the soil and then patted in. Never plant deeper than one inch. Varieties of red include: Champion, Cherry Belle, and Early Scarlet. Only the long white radishes can’t be planted in the shallow soil on the rooftop, but will work in a container deep enough or the ground.
For more information on planting potatoes, onions or radishes, call the AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426 or drop us an email at walkercomg@gmail.com. Master Gardeners are typically ‘in’ on Thursday mornings.
—
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit “like” to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.