'Onward' is a charming adventure

The track record of a studio like Pixar is both a blessing and a curse. On the blessing side, since their first feature film debuted in 1995 the Disney-owned computer animation powerhouse has built a monumental track record of quality that’s included more-or-less constant box office success, nine Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, and two Best Picture nominations. That’s the kind of resume that means people tend to show up for your movies as soon as they know your logo is attached.
It’s also a resume that means people expect a certain level of storytelling that’s not just solid, but dazzling. There are people who like to downplay Pixar’s accomplishments, but there’s no denying the sheer emotional power and visual splendor of films like “Up,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.” These are masterpieces on visual and narrative levels, the kind of films other studios can only dream of producing.
With that in mind, it’s hard to go into a new Pixar adventure with measured expectations, or at least it is for me. You expect greatness from them, and that means that even when they deliver a solid, fun film that they should be proud of, it can feel a little underwhelming to the longtime viewer.
That’s the way I felt when I saw “Onward,” the latest Pixar adventure from director Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”) that is at once charming and somewhat forgettable, earnest and perhaps a little too measured. It’s a good movie, but it’s the kind of good movie that leaves you wishing it were better.
Inspired by Scanlon’s own childhood, “Onward” – like many of Pixar’s best films -- takes a story of family, grief, and discovery that feels universal and transplants it into a fantasy world. The film is populated with fantasy creatures who once lived in a world dominated by magic that has since been taken over by modern conveniences like smart phones and cars. It’s in this context that we meet two elven brothers named Ian (Tom Holland), and Barley (Chris Pratt) Lightfoot, who lost their father when one was just a toddler and the other hadn’t yet been born. Barley, the elder brother, has a rebellious streak and a strong belief that the world is still magical if people are willing to look, while Ian is constantly trying to combat his awkwardness, in part, by clinging to a memory of a father who perhaps would have helped him become a better young man.
Ian’s chance to find out exactly what impact his father might have had comes on his birthday, when his mother Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives both brothers a magical staff left for them by their Dad. The staff comes with a spell that will allow their father to return to life for a single day, but when the brothers try to make it happen, the spell goes wrong. They are left with a sentient, unspeaking pair of legs in place of their father, and a ticking clock to try and redo the spell before the day is over.
Armed with this catalyst, “Onward” largely takes the form of a hybrid fantasy quest adventure and road movie, as the brothers encounter obstacle after obstacle on the road to meet their father while their mother tries to figure out exactly what they’re up to. This, in theory provides plenty of opportunities for Scanlon and company to really milk the implications of the fantasy world set up by the film. What does a fantasy world overtaken by family franchise restaurants and convenience stores really look like in terms of daily life? How do these creatures fit into this framework? How does this world’s history impact its present? In some cases, as in the introduction of a once-powerful Manticore (played with joy by Octavia Spencer), the film really leans into this side of its story, and the result is something that’s both playful and rich with the kind of worldbuilding Pixar is often great at. In others, “Onward” feels like it’s almost embarrassed to dig deeper into the fantasy metaphors it’s chosen to hang the story on. Taking a real emotional truth and couching it in something fun and family friendly and magical is what Pixar does best, but the instinct in “Onward” often seems to be one of pulling back, glancing at the ideas it’s introducing rather than reveling in them. There’s a restraint here that costs the movie in terms of the magic it could explore.
Thankfully, what’s lost in the worldbuilding is at least in part made up for by the chemistry between Holland and Pratt, who are clearly both having a blast. Pratt’s made a career out of playing lovable manchildren, so Barley was a natural fit for him, and Holland’s done his share of awkward teens in search of a father figure. Neither actor has to stretch very far to fit into this film, but that’s a feature, not a bug. The film’s stars are great at these exact roles, and perfect casting creates near-perfect comic timing and emotional punch.
In the end, that emotional punch is where “Onward” works best, though it doesn’t work throughout the entire runtime. The film’s final act builds to something that is both unexpected and powerful, and makes the rest of the ride worth the trip. The real problem with the film is the trip itself, which in retrospect can feel a bit superficial. The best Pixar films are able to infuse their entire narrative with emotion so that the payoff is positively weep-inducing. “Onward” never quite gets there, but it still lands its fair share of heartwrenching blows.
“Onward” does not rank among Pixar’s greatest masterpieces, but neither does it stand as one of the studio’s great disappointments. It’s a fun, funny, imaginative adventure movie with its heart tucked firmly in the right place. I just wish that heart had been a little more exuberant.
‘Onward’ opened in theaters March 6.
