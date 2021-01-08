'One Night in Miami' is a must-see

The trouble with many historical dramas, particularly ones that focus on specific periods in recent American history, is their tendency to present these chapters in our great human story as finite, closed things that have already been entirely resolved by the time we see them dramatized onscreen.
Because we love feel-good, hopeful movies with happy endings there’s a tendency to want to chop the story off just as the characters are walking off into a better world, their problems behind them and their limitless potential ahead of them. It’s a nice way to look at history and movies based on history, but it’s also usually a safe way.
The premise of “One Night in Miami,” Regina King’s new film adapted by Kemp Powers from his stage play of the same name, is certainly one that could easily lend itself to that kind of narrative safety. Though it’s a story of four real men who really did share connections in their lives in the 1960s, the actual meat of Powers’ script is fictionalized, setting a grand stage for this mythic quartet to play out a debate about the role of Black celebrities in America amid the Civil Rights movement. It’s that fictional element, and the sense that the film is dealing with larger-than-life icons of the 20th century, that would make it easy to present a saccharine, preachy, self-satisfied journey to a warm, fuzzy feeling. With that in mind, what’s most remarkable about this film – easily one of the best I’ve seen in the last 12 months – is that it always at its core wants to be more than that.
Set in February of 1964, the film follows four titans of Black celebrity – the young boxer Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), the activist Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the soul singer Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and the football star Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) – in the aftermath of Clay’s victory over Sonny Liston. What’s supposed to be a victory party soon becomes something else, as Malcolm reveals to the other three that he’s arranged for a private gathering in his hotel room so they can have a serious conversation about what comes next. As the night wears on, each man must confront his own place in the American tapestry, and examine what he wants to do with his future.
It’s not surprising that Regina King, in her feature directorial debut, understands the importance of the four performances at the core of her story, since after all she is one of our finest living actresses. What is perhaps surprising is just how beautifully orchestrated the film is, from the cinematography that latches on to key cultural touchstones of the period, to the pacing, right down to the blocking of her actors. The film is based on a stage play, which means that there are huge stretches of it that are just four guys in a room talking, moving from bed to chair and kitchenette to bathroom with little else to draw the eyes, and yet the visual narrative at work never grows stale. King rises to the occasion of the big moments – including a beautifully filmed recreation of the Clay/Liston bout – but what’s more striking is the way she makes the small ones soar.
From there, it’s up to the performances to carry the film. All of King’s beautiful direction would amount to nothing if she didn’t have the right cast for this very character-driven drama, and each member of the central quartet is not just prepared to meet the challenge, but ready to deliver a knockout punch that Muhammad Ali himself would be proud of. There’s a visceral quality to each of these performances, an energy each man captures in his portrayal of a legend, that rises above the reverence so many actors seem to get lost in when it comes to playing famous figures. They’re not concerned with tarnishing the people they’re playing, or at least they don’t seem to be, because they know they’re not capable of doing that. Instead their goal is pure emotional honesty, and that fills the film with a certain fire, whether it’s Odom’s emotional reckoning with Cooke’s success or Goree’s portrayal of Clay’s reluctance to rise to the next phase of his legend. What’s perhaps more impressive than all that fire, though, is the way each actor dances around the other three. It’s often said that listening is just as important to acting as speaking, quiet is just as important as noise, what you do in the negative space between your particular showcases is just as important as what you do when you’re in the spotlight. In that respect, each member of this astonishing quartet is masterful. It’s a true ensemble, and the film hums with its chemistry.
“One Night in Miami” is a staggering showcase of talent, from the actors to the direction to the production and costume design, but more than that it’s a portrait not of a destination, not of an ending, but of a journey. This not a finite story for any of these four men, just as the movement they were swept up in did not end with the passage of one law or the death of one legend. This is a reckoning that’s just as much about the moments that come after as it is about the moments we get to witness, and in that respect it’s a truly great historical drama, and an awards contender for the ages.
‘One Night in Miami’ begins streaming on Amazon Prime January 15.
