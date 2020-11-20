'On The Rocks' an understated delight

Though she’s ventured into several different subgenres at this point in her career, for my money Sofia Coppola is never better as a filmmaker than she is when she’s focusing on the simple alchemy of human connection and repulsion. It’s what drove her directorial debut “The Virgin Suicides,” what allowed her breakout film “Lost in Translation” to climb to such heights, and what seems to always be at the core of her best work. No matter the surroundings or circumstances, if she can find two or more characters in her head and make them connect in a meaningful way beyond the trappings of a plot, the result is always intimate, endlessly engaging filmmaking.
In that regard, “On The Rocks” is a gorgeous return to form for Coppola, a film that reunites her with one of her favorite collaborators to tell another story of two lost people just trying to find their way in a world they struggle to understand. It’s not quite “Lost in Translation,” but it’s another delightful, understated beauty.
This particular story of two people searching for understanding begins with Laura (Rashida Jones), a novelist and mother who’s beginning to feel the spark has gone out of her marriage amid her husband’s (Marlon Wayans) constant business trips and aloof demeanor. This suspicion is not helped by things like the discovery of strange belongings in his luggage, and the realization that he has a young, attractive coworker who often travels with him. Worried that something more than boredom has set into her married life, Laura consults her eccentric art dealer father, Felix (Bill Murray), who’s had more than his fair share of indiscretions in his life. Driven by a desire to be there for his daughter and make up for all the times he wasn’t before, Felix feeds into Laura’s insecurities and offers to help her get to the truth about what her husband’s been up to. But is something really going on, or is Laura just getting roped into an adventure her father has invented?
This delicate, small-scale mystery forms the backbone of Coppola’s story, but what the film lacks in scope it more than makes up for with a sense of delicious, comforting intimacy. This time around New York City neighborhoods form the backdrop for Coppola’s storytelling, and the way she frames each location is a striking reflection of her growth as a filmmaker. New York looks different through Laura’s eyes than it does through Felix’s. While he sees glamour, old friends, and streets where he can be a freewheeling king, she sees judgement, threats to her comfort, and a sense that she never has it quite as together as she feels she should. This is reflected, right down to the camerawork, in the way everything seems to change when Felix is around, as he enchants the landscape with his mirthful outlook. But of course, Felix’s view of the world could all be an illusion, which adds layer after layer of thematic depth to the story.
The real key to making all of this work is the chemistry between Jones and Murray, who crackle together as an unexpected but delightful father-daughter pair. As is the case with “Lost in Translation,” it might be a little hard to tell where Coppola’s story ends and Murray’s own instincts begin, but that doesn’t make their work together any less magical. Jones is, in contrast to Murray’s exuberance, a formidable emotional counterweight, filling the screen with a sense of yearning not just for clarity, but for comfort, something she’s been seeking her entire life. Together they’re impossible to look away from, delivering a pair of elegant, vulnerable performances perfectly suited to Coppola’s witty, quietly powerful script.
“On the Rocks” is one of the year’s best films, a movie that reminds us of the sheer emotional aura that can be achieved onscreen just by giving talented people room to work for a little while. It’s a cozy, intimate triumph from one of our best filmmakers, and well worth a quiet night in this fall.
‘On the Rocks’ is now streaming on AppleTV+.
