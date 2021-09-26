Notable people of Walker County: James Elkins

The area south of Huntsville, known as Elkins Lake, was at one time the private retreat of Judge James Elkins.
Elkins was born in Huntsville on Sept. 25, 1879 and attended Huntsville Public Schools and Sam Houston Normal Institute (now Sam Houston State University) before transferring to the University of Texas, where he received his Bachelor of Laws in 1901.
Elkins returned to Huntsville after college and, for two years, served as county judge of Walker County and practiced law.
On Sept. 1, 1917, Elkins and William Vinson formed the law firm Vinson and Elkins for the practice of general civil law in Houston. The firm grew from three attorneys in 1917 to 158 attorneys in 1972, under Elkins’ leadership.
Also, in 1924 Elkins got into banking and founded the Guaranty Trust Company. Despite a small start with little capital and no significant deposits, by 1972 it had become Houston’s largest banking firm, First City National Bank.
Elkins’ various activities extended to business, education, and charitable endeavors. He served as a director on about 10 different banks and companies, which included the District Federal Reserve Bank, American General Insurance Company and the Missouri, Kansas, and Texas Railroad. Elkins was a member of the board of regents of the state normal schools, a regent of the University of Houston and a member of the University of Texas Development Board. He served on the legal defense committee of the Texas Equal Suffrage Association, and was also involved with several lodges, service and charitable organizations.
Elkins was married to Isabel (Mitchell) Elkins on Dec. 18, 1905. They had two sons together.
Elkins passed away on May 7, 1972 in Houston at the age of 92.
He is one of many noteworthy people featured in the new exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. each Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.