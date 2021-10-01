'No Time to Die' a thrilling Bond farewell

James Bond tenures tend to end with something of a whimper rather than a bang, at least when it comes to creating any real sense of finality for either the character or the actor playing him.
Agent 007 is, at this point, an eternal piece of pop culture, and so the film’s producers aren’t necessarily always interested in framing a film as a goodbye. Even Roger Moore, who was nearing 60 when he made his last Bond picture (“A View to a Kill”) and was clearly ready to ride into the sunset, didn’t get a proper farewell, while other Bond actors either weren’t aware they were making their last film as 007 at the time (Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby) or were so ready to be done with it all (Sean Connery) that they didn’t care one way or another.
Which brings us to “No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the series that began with “Dr. No” 60 years ago, and the final film that will star Daniel Craig as James Bond. There was a time not all that long ago when it seemed Craig might be prematurely done with Bond, that “Spectre” would be his final entry in the series. Then the actor, who’s now played the iconic British spy longer than any other man, decided he would return for a proper sendoff to the character. The results are immediately dramatic, emotional, and expertly crafted, making “No Time to Die” one of the best Bond films in the long-running series.
In the years after “Spectre,” James Bond (Craig) has drifted off into retirement, living quietly in the Caribbean while nursing old wounds from past betrayals and current loneliness. But of course, the world can only go without its greatest secret agent for so long. A new threat has emerged in the form of Safin (Rami Malek), a terrorist with a grudge who’s just gotten his hands on a deadly and extremely specific weapon that could change the geopolitical stage in an instant. Determined to get to the bottom of the conspiracy, Bond throws himself back into action, reteaming with old colleagues like M (Ralph Fiennes) and Q (Ben Whishaw) as well as old flames like Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) to save the world one more time (at least, until the next Bond comes along).
Right away, it’s clear why the film’s runtime ballooned to nearly two hours and 45 minutes as the story came together: This is a Bond film devoted to not just delivering a satisfying new action adventure, but to paying off the entirety of Craig’s run as the character. The opening sequence includes nods to things all the way back in “Casino Royale,” and over the course of the film old friends and foes return to play a part in the latest caper in ways that don’t always feel entirely organic. If the film has a weakness, it’s that for all its efforts to tie up loose ends, it can feel like a bit of a tangle. The Bond films have always felt like something a plot checklist in terms of storytelling – we need a car chase here, a beautiful woman there, and so on – and “No Time to Die” can’t dodge that feeling. There’s the sense, even when it’s working, that some scenes exist simply because someone on a producer level just decided they had to.
The good news is that this barely slows the film down thanks to a combination of Craig’s steely-eyed determination and the brilliant direction of Cary Joji Fukunaga. Fukunaga, best known for smaller scale projects like “True Detective” and “Beasts of No Nation,” transitions effortlessly into the big budget sphere with an eye for elegant, tightly constructed action sequences that avoid the shaky camera work and overly staged feel of past Bonds. His eye for laying out the geography of a sequence is nearly unmatched in Bond history, and his ability to infuse character into even the grittiest of fights and car chases adds to the sense of urgency surrounding the story.
That urgency, of course, begins and ends with Craig, who gives his final Bond outing absolutely everything he’s got left in the tank, and looks great doing it. When “Spectre” was released five years ago, he seemed like a man exhausted by the very idea of putting on a tuxedo again. Here, he feels renewed, fresh, brimming with emotion, like a man who not only knows he’s saying goodbye, but knows that he has something left to say about the character. The less said about what the film is saying in the end, the better, but Craig is determined to take a bold, power-packed last swing as Bond, and he connects on every level.
At its heart, “No Time to Die” represents the first time in the history of the character that filmmakers have actually offered a star the opportunity to truly tell the story of their last chapter as Bond. Bond himself is an immortal, constantly shapeshifting icon, and we know that, but the tenures of the actors behind him have always been finite, even when we as an audience weren’t prepared to admit it. Confronted with his own sense of finality, Craig rises to meet the moment, delivering a Bond for the ages that none of us will soon forget, even when the next guy takes on the 007 moniker.
—
‘No Time to Die’ is in theaters October 8.
