'Night Stalker' is an uneven but compelling true crime journey

We live in a true crime boom, whether we’re talking about podcasts or books or docuseries and films, and for someone who’s always been fascinated by such things it’s a rather pleasing development, but it also brings the difference between good true crime storytelling and bad true crime storytelling into sharper relief. At a time when more and more storytellers are getting in on in the act of revisiting some of the world’s greatest monsters, whether through documentaries or narrative recreations, it’s easy to see who’s more interested in a probing look at what these figures have to say about the time and place in which they operated and who’s just in it for the gore.
Then there’s “Night Stalker,” the new Netflix docuseries chronicling the hunt for the serial killer of the same name, ultimately identified as Richard Ramirez and arrested and convicted for a string of lurid crimes in California in the summer of 1985. Director Tiller Russell’s four-part series immediately appealed to me because of its patience, its slick production design, and its promise to dig deep into one of the most famous serial killer cases of the 20th century, but upon watching the series in its entirety I found it a perplexing blend of the good and the bad of true crime filmmaking at the moment. Over the course of four hours, the new series manages to be at turns deeply compelling and frustratingly incomplete, emotional and yet detached, detail-oriented yet skittish about digging deeper into certain key areas. The result is a fascinatingly uneven piece of work that still manages to hold your attention through all four episodes, especially if true crime is already a fixation of yours.
Though it features interviews with a wide variety of subjects, from journalists to witnesses to some of Ramirez’s surviving victims, “Night Stalker” focuses most of its attention on the two detectives still most associated with the case, Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno, both of whom were attached to the Night Stalker case throughout. It’s in this focus that the series finds its greatest reserves of charm, humor, and emotional stakes, particularly since a quick Google search will tell you how Ramirez’s story ends. Salerno and Carrillo are swiftly set up as a crime-solving odd couple, as the series contrasts Gil’s jovial energy with Frank’s cool reserve, both in the past and in their interviews about the case in the present. Whether they’re talking about the high-tension moments of attempting to keep clues that only the killer would know away from media or discussing the toll the case took on their own families (Carrillo’s wife is also present for some extremely effective interviews), they serve as a welcome core to the story that allows “Night Stalker” to avoid mythologizing its title subject to uncomfortable degrees.
The problem is that, while the Carrillo/Salerno narrative is solid, and the series’ visual style – complete with slick recreations of crime scenes that avoid gory details in clever, even tasteful ways – is both engaging and often surprising, the rest of “Night Stalker” is a bit of a jumbled mess that fails to coalesce into a larger narrative about the world in which Ramirez thrived. The series is, from the beginning, intended to be more about the manhunt than it is about the larger phenomenon of serial killers in the 1980s, but there’s a sense that Russell and company are always reaching for something more without ever developing a clear sense of what that “more” actually is. There are glancing, frustratingly brief segments of the series devoted to the two sides of LA in the 1980s, the home defense boom in response to Ramirez’s crimes, and even the ways in which the media and local officials hamstrung the investigation by leaking out the wrong information at the wrong time, but each of these moments feels fleeting and incomplete. You keep waiting for the series to circle back around to the themes it’s introduced, to coalesce them into something larger, and they never do. It’s like watching someone put together a jigsaw puzzle and refuse to use certain pieces that they’ve set aside for reasons unknown.
The result is a docuseries that can’t compete with recent triumphs like “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” or “West of Memphis,” but nevertheless manages to capture a few essential things that make it worth watching. Masterpiece or not, the haunting specter of the Night Stalker is accurately, often stunningly captured in the documentary series, and for true crime buffs eager for a deep dive, that might just be enough.
‘Night Stalker’ is now streaming on Netflix.
