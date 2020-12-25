'News of the World' a modern Western gem

In recent years, with a little help from the internet, Tom Hanks has somehow transcended his already pristine reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood to become something closer to “America’s Dad,” a moniker meant to emphasize his seemingly universal capacity for cheerfulness and optimism throughout every era of his career.
It’s a characteristic that has certainly helped Hanks professionally, because it’s both endeared him to a massive base of adoring fans and helped to underscore the general sense of decency that underlies many of the roles he chooses to take on. Yes, Hanks’ capacity for goodness and warmth is indeed praise-worthy, particularly in 2020, but I think we emphasize it at the risk of losing some of the more subtle tendencies that make him one of our finest actors.
Yes, Hanks’ personality and warm aura lend a great deal of gravitas to his performances, but what’s more exceptional than that is the power he’s able to lend to silence, the meaning he’s able to give a look, the compelling presence he provides when we’re doing nothing more than watching him think. He’s a master of intimate, emotional storytelling, and for all its period drama bona fides Paul Greengrass’ new film “News of the World” is a showcase for that side of Hanks’ genius.
Based on the novel by Paulette Jiles, “News of the World” follows just two main characters across a stretch of untamed Texas country in the wake of the American Civil War. Hanks is Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran who makes his living traveling from town to town reading the news from various papers he’s picked up in major cities. When we meet him, he’s just given a performance in Wichita Falls and is making his way out of town when he stumbles across a lost young girl (Helena Zengel) in the woods. Papers he finds with the girl, who doesn’t seem to speak English, tell Kidd that she was kidnapped by the Kiowa tribe when she was just a toddler, and she was meant to be transported to her closest living relatives after she was retaken. Kidd, who recognizes something of his own painful past in the girl, offers to transport her down to Castroville, braving whatever threats they might face along the way. But as these two wayward souls begin their journey the greatest challenge to Kidd’s mission is not the violence of the wild road between settlements. It’s that the girl, named Johanna, doesn’t actually feel like she belongs with her original family anymore.
Just as he did with a previous Hanks triumph, “Captain Phillips,” Greengrass strikes an effective balance between action and silence, thrilling precision and sweeping grace. His camera, like Hanks’ performance, moves with a sense of patience that means the major action beats in the story never feel rushed or stagey, but rather emerge organically from Kidd and Johanna’s journey. Then when it’s time to actually turn his action director switch on, Greengrass is able to soar with it, delivering moment after moment that’s teeming with beautifully orchestrated tension.
But this is not an action movie, and Greengrass is also aware enough of that fact to keep the focus largely on the intimate, beautifully performed connection that forms between two people as they journey across a wild state in a nation still thick with recent scars. Hanks and Zengel are magnificent together, carrying the film with grace and power and pure human vulnerability in a way that reminds us of Hanks’ greatness and announces Zengel’s own promise as a young performer. The result is a stirring, achingly relevant film about the bonds we find in unlikely places, and the unpredictable ways in which healing often begins. “News of the World” is a triumph, and a reminder that Tom Hanks still has so much greatness left to give us.
‘News of the World’ is in theaters December 25. An at-home on-demand release will soon follow so you can watch from the safety of your couch.
