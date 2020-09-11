'Mulan' can't capture joy of the original

When Disney fans got their first look at the studio’s live-action update of “Mulan,” some were worried. This version, it seemed, would ditch the comic relief in the form of Mulan’s talking dragon pal, and also ditch the catchy songs that made the original animated film such a beloved rewatch for many children of my generation and beyond.
For a lot of Disney devotees, this was a warning, but for me it was an encouragement. In my mind, if Disney’s going to continue its mission to offer live-action updates to every major animated property in its catalog, then it should at least attempt to do something new with them along the way.
And so, for the live-action “Mulan,” director Niki Caro and company envisioned not a musical comedy, but a soaring martial arts fantasy full of dazzling live-action visuals and epic battle sequences. The aim is clear, and when it succeeds, this version of “Mulan” will have you leaning forward in your seat. Sadly, though, despite its lofty goals this is a film that deflates as often as it flies, that fails to capture the sense of joy and optimism the original film delivered on so thoroughly.
Despite the non-musical format, the removal of the Mushu character, and some changes to the villains, the bones of the story are still the same. Mulan (Yifei Liu) is a young girl who seems to embarrass her family at every turn, including her attempts to impress the local matchmaker and bring honor to her father (Tzi Ma) with a good marriage. Everything is thrown into upheaval when foreign invaders threaten China, and because the family has no sons, Mulan’s veteran father volunteers to go and fight again despite old war wounds. Fearing what will happen if her father goes back to war, Mulan decides to fight herself, steals her father’s armor and sword, and goes off to training disguised as a boy.
The key difference here, apart from what’s missing that the original animated film offered, is that Mulan is not just a plucky girl determined to protect her father. She can also harness the power of “Chi,” which allows her to perform amazing athletic feats, at a time when women are not supposed to wield such gifts. The proof that Mulan’s abilities are dangerous seems to arrive in the form of a deadly witch (Gong Li) who wields her own gifts for evil. As Mulan comes to terms with whether or not to unleash her skills on the battlefield, she is confronted by what she might become, as well as what her home might be reduced to if she’s not at least willing to try.
The metaphors Caro and company are playing with here – rising feminine energy, toxic masculinity, and duty to family and country over self – are present in some form in the “Mulan” animated film, but they’re laid out more clearly and more emphatically here. To the film’s credit, there’s a clear arc there, one that Liu manages to navigate with vulnerability and power through a script that often forces her to communicate these emotions almost wordlessly. As Mulan, she is the film’s great anchor, and she carries that with grace.
Grace also permeates the action sequences. Caro obviously saw an opportunity, given that her heroine’s gifts in the film are basically just “is magically very good at kung-fu,” to cast her version of “Mulan” as an action-heavy extravaganza full of swords, arrows, and dazzling horseback tricks, and it’s here that the film really comes together. When Liu is projecting the graceful energy she’s perfected as Mulan and Caro is pulling out every possible trick to make the setpieces pop, this film is firing on all cylinders, and it’s a joy to behold.
The problem is that the rest of the film feels subdued by comparison. Even attempts at levity, like Mulan’s relationship with her fellow trainees in the military, feel muted somehow, like they’re given a bit less weight than the epic scope of the action. The problem is that what made the original “Mulan” shine is its ability to give equal weight to these elements. It’s a funny, light romp of a movie right up until the moment it isn’t, and when the darkness sets in that film is able to pivot with ease and power to something more action-heavy. By contrast this “Mulan” feels clunkier, less nimble, and more apt to fumble the changes even when it’s trying its best to bring the humor.
The new “Mulan” is certainly watchable, especially if you simply love watching people in lavish costumes do cool stunts here and there. Compared to the film it’s attempting to follow, though, it’s an often stiff, often blunt, exercise in adaptation that doesn’t quite live up to that legacy.
‘Mulan’ is now available to rent on Disney Plus.
