MOVIE REVIEW: 'Worth' is packed with great performances

I’ve written before about how often we conflate “the best acting” with “the most acting,” and it’s something I still harp on quite a bit, because it never fully seems to set in. We reward dramatic transformations, scenes teeming with emotion, tears and struggle and anguish playing out on the screen, in part because it’s easier to understand just how much effort is going into that particular brand of make-believe. While I would never want to diminish that effort, it’s also always worth noting that those are far from the only impressive performances out there.
Sometimes dramatic anguish and transformation is required, yes, but other times an actor is tasked with sitting in the moment and inhabiting the subtle vulnerabilities of a situation. Sometimes, an actor must convince us that we are simply watching them think through a problem in silence.
“Worth,” the new film from director Sara Colangelo and writer Max Borenstein, is packed with examples of this latter type of great acting, and that’s particularly noteworthy when you consider its subject matter. Set against the backdrop of one of America’s darkest moments, this based-on-a-true-story film is a master class in delivering a steady, deeply defective exercise in film craft.
Ken Feinberg (Michael Keaton) is a lawyer with an expertise in determining settlement money, which he frames as the legal practice of figuring out the value of human life. It’s usually a somewhat small scale job, and one he’s very good at, but after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, Feinberg is tasked with the biggest settlement case of his life. With the help of his partner Camille (Amy Ryan), Feinberg must determine a formula for calculating how much money the federal government should set aside for each family of a 9/11 victim, and he’s given just two years to put together a figure agreeable enough that 80 percent of the families sign on to the fund. It’s a Herculean task made more complicated by the immense grief and anger hanging over the entire issue, and it’s tangled even more as people like a widowed community organizer (Stanley Tucci) come forward to remind Feinberg that there’s a human element he perhaps hasn’t considered, or at least not considered enough.
A lot of films have been made about some aspect of the 9/11 tragedy at this point, two decades on from the event itself. Some take a wider view, others take a more intimate one, and still others attempt to do both at the same time. “Worth,” to me, feels unique amid other films on the subject, because it’s not so much about the event itself as it is about the problem of processing mass grief and trauma, something we as a nation are reckoning with again at this very moment.
Colangelo and Borenstein center the film on Feinberg not just because of his decision making, but because of the very delicate emotional landscape he must navigate over the course of the story. He begins, as many of us do, by compartmentalizing the problem. It’s a legal matter, a matter of numbers, a problem you can work with a pencil and a piece of paper. It’s a macro problem, not a micro one, and so he approaches it with all the rational prowess of a high-powered lawyer. The longer the process goes on, though, the more he realizes, with the help of the survivors around him, that it cannot be a macro problem, at least not forever. Grief, particularly grief on a mass scale, is not something that can be consigned to a spreadsheet. There’s more at work there, and the solutions are both not easy and not quantifiable.
It’s here, in these challenging solutions, that Keaton reminds us that he’s a phenomenal actor beyond the broader roles he’s played that many moviegoers perhaps know best. His performance of Feinberg is methodical yet loose, emotional yet restrained, vulnerable yet deeply rooted in a sense of logic and process. It’s a joy to watch him navigate the emotional pathways of this film, and it’s one of the year’s best performances. That he’s surrounded by Tucci, Ryan, and a supporting cast that’s also putting their best foot forward in every single scene certainly doesn’t hurt, but he’s by far the standout.
“Worth” is a phenomenal film that rests on phenomenal work from its actors, but never lets its attention to detail and craft elsewhere slip away either. It’s a remarkable achievement 20 years on from an event that shook this nation forever, and deserves to go down in history as one of the best depictions of what the aftermath was like, not in terms of geopolitics, but in terms of loss and how we reckon with it.
‘Worth’ is now streaming on Netflix.
