MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Tomorrow War’ struggles to stay present

The novelist Chuck Wendig once told me that ideas are like beach glass: They’re nice to look at, but they don’t really do anything on their own. Anyone can get an idea, and anyone can tell you about that idea in a way that makes it sound intriguing and like something that would make a great movie. The story that follows the idea is the trick, and if you’re not careful even the most earnestly executed story can eventually scrub the original idea of all its shine.
“The Tomorrow War,” the new sci-fi action film written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, certainly begins with a good idea. Beset by an unstoppable alien menace, humans from the year 2051 use fledgling time travel technology to come back to the present day and recruit soldiers to fight in a war for the literal future of humankind. That’s a solid hook, and a premise that provides lots of room to run in terms of both action and sci-fi storytelling. Sadly, for all its promise, “The Tomorrow War” ends up wasting it, burying its best ideas in a film that tries to be two or three action blockbusters at once, and fails.
Chris Pratt, reliable action star that he is, serves as our audience point-of-view character as the time travel hook of “The Tomorrow War” kicks off. As Dan Forester, an ex-soldier turned high school science teacher, Pratt has a front row seat to the arrival of soldiers from the future, and eventually agrees to go and fight in the war himself when he realizes his daughter’s life and future is on the line. When he arrives in 2051, he finds the situation dire. The world is overwhelmed by ferocious creatures known as White Spikes, and humanity’s hope to undo the damage the aliens have caused through research and science is fading fast. But when an unlikely team-up with a desperate researcher (Yvonne Strahovski) gives him a chance to change the future, Dan sees an opportunity to become the father, and the scientist, he always hoped he’d be.
This all begins quite promisingly, as Pratt’s natural charisma makes him a fitting vehicle to guide the audience through the early stages of Dean’s script and its layers of sci-fi worldbuilding and time travel logic. The supporting cast, which includes Betty Gilpin as Dan’s wife and Sam Richardson as a scene-stealing scientist who’s terrified to travel to the future, all add to the appeal, as does the film’s first major action sequence, as Dan picks up his soldier life right where he left off and guides his new comrades through a White Spike attack that McKay uses as a solid showcase of suspense and creature design. It all seems to be working in the way we remember over-the-top ‘90s action blockbusters working, with a sense of fun and scope and easily graspable characters that we’re ready to follow for the next 90 minutes or so, and there’s even a solid second hit of emotional payoff as Dan realizes what exactly he’s gotten himself into in the future.
Sadly, what follows the first act of “The Tomorrow War” feels less like a continuation of this setup and more like a film flailing around, searching for something that might keep the audience engaged. It leaps between locations, characters, and ideas if not with abandon, then at least with a sense of directionless wandering. We’re meant to view it all as part of Dan’s journey, as part of his eventual reconciliation not just with who he is, but who he’s meant to become and what he means to the people around him, but the emotional payoffs that do come (particularly the ones set up between Dan and his father, played by a mostly wasted J.K. Simmons) are too scattered to land anything more than a glancing blow on our hearts. The cast is still doing their best with their material they have, and even McKay – who made the leap from animation to live-action for this film – is hitting every beat of the action sequences with a sense of enthusiasm that reaches out through the screen, but it all feels like it’s not enough to rescue the film. It all breaks down until it feels like we’re watching something confused, more like three movies cropped together than one movie trying to do several things at once, and the momentum drops out of it all.
“The Tomorrow War” has its moments, scenes that work perfectly well as sci-fi action summer movie fare, but the intriguing premise runs out of fuel far too quickly, leaving the rest of the film in search of a point it never quite finds.
—
‘The Tomorrow War’ arrives July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.