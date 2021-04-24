It’s generally accepted by the moviegoing public that films based on popular video games tend to be bad. That’s a broad generalization, of course, but there does seem to be something about the process of adaptation between the two mediums that loses something in translation more often than not.
Even if you do manage to make a compelling, entertaining film based on a video game property, you’re often going to get longtime fans of the game itself complaining that you missed something essential about how it feels to play it. Video game movies are, in many cases, set up to be a lose-lose proposition, at least creatively.
But good video game movies are possible, provided the creators behind them are willing to walk some very particular creative highwires while also finding a way to break new ground within the franchises they’re adapting. It’s not easy to do, but when done right it looks easy. “Mortal Kombat,” the new film based on the long-running series of fantasy fighting games, somehow makes it look easy.
Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, the film is given the unenviable task of taking a video game series featuring dozens of main characters and largely built around two players simply fighting each other until one of them is dead and turning it into a cohesive, suitably epic action story that both serves longtime fans and manages to lead newcomers by the hand well enough that they’ll catch up.
To do this, it centers its narrative on a fresh point-of-view character, a down-on-his-luck martial artist named Cole Young (Lewis Tan). Cole doesn’t know it yet, but he just happens to have been chosen to be part of a martial arts tournament in which champions from different realms (oh yeah, there are other dimensions in “Mortal Kombat”) battle for supremacy. And this time, if Earth loses, they get invaded by the bad guys. So, Cole and a ragtag band of fellow champions have to learn fast if they hope to not just make it out of the fight alive, but keep the world they call home intact.
On the surface, this is a very straightforward way to play an adaptation of a fighting video game. You meet the good guys, you’re told who the bad guys are, you learn the stakes, and off you go. There’s a lot of that in “Mortal Kombat,” and if the film has a weakness it’s the sheer amount of time certain characters spend simply explaining the whole plot to other characters. Still, that’s forgivable for most action films, especially if the larger intent is to deliver something beyond exposition each and every time. Russo and Callaham’s script doesn’t simply lean back on this straightforward good guys versus bad guys concept at every turn. It creates wrinkles, little emotional points of friction that both subvert our expectations for what the struggle really is and develop some real individual stakes for the characters outside of the larger conflict. It’s something other movies of this kind might not bother with, and it pays off.
The cast, led by Tan clearly having the time of his life as a leading man, rises to this level of growing depth throughout the film. What could have simply been a gang of brawny fighters showing off feats of athleticism instead becomes a merry band of misfits all learning to be part of something bigger than themselves, and supporting performances by actors like Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Max Huang, and scene-stealing Josh Lawson only add to the sense of resonance lurking within the film’s action.
But of course, the action’s not too shabby either. McQuoid, bolstered by the solid foundation of his script, has a blast with every frame of this film, using the over-the-top violence of the games as a backdrop on which he can built a canvas of inventive, engaging, truly thrilling fight scenes. It’s the kind of film that crowds cheer in theaters, and that only happens when the filmmaker is having just as much fun as his audience.
“Mortal Kombat” avoids the video game movie curse through some deft plotting, solid acting, and very cleverly executed action sequences, but it also ducks that particular pitfall because it’s very hard to watch this movie and not feel some sense of the joy the cast and crew put into it. There’s an infectious enthusiasm to this movie that makes it a blast to watch, and that alone makes it worth the ride.
—
‘Mortal Kombat’ is in theaters and on HBO Max now.
