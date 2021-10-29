Edgar Wright is one of those filmmakers who’s made a career out of his overt love of pop culture. Like Kevin Smith and Quentin Tarantino before him, Wright won over fans by packing his films with homage, riffing on genre classics, and throwing lots of knowing winks to his audience while still developing a style and approach all his own.
While some filmmakers have arguably never grown out of this original-stories-as-tribute mold, Wright’s career has also been marked by a maturation that led to films like “The World’s End” and “Baby Driver,” both of which function as stylistic tributes to past films while also evoking their own essential Wright-ness in ways that even his previous successes did not. With “Last Night in Soho,” Wright seemed poised to leap forward again with his first horror film, a stylish tribute to London in the 1960s that also felt like yet another chance for the director to push himself into new territory.
Now, “Last Night in Soho” is here, and from where I’m sitting at least, it’s everything we hoped for. Wright has pushed his stylistic flair to new heights and his storytelling in new directions, delivering a coming-of-age tale that doubles as an ode to the past and becomes a satisfying horror narrative along the way.
The film begins with Ellie (Thomas McKenzie), a sheltered student leaving her small town for the first time and making her way to London to attend fashion school. Raised by her grandmother after her mother’s death, Ellie was brought up with deep ties to her cultural past thanks in part to the records and fashion her grandmother passed on to her, but also thanks to her strange tendency to see ghosts in mirrors.
Once in London, this ability to glimpse the past seems to kick into high gear, as Ellie moves from her dissatisfying dorm to a small upstairs room rented by a kindly landlady (the great Diana Rigg). It’s in this room that Ellie begins transporting herself back to London’s Soho neighborhood at the peak of its 1960s splendor, where she finds herself living out the life of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring singer eager to get a taste of fame. At first, it’s nothing but glamour and ambition, and Ellie’s nightly sojourns into London’s past let her fashion inspiration flow in the present. But there’s something darker in Sandie’s story, something Ellie can’t stop even if she tries, something pointing to a decades-old mystery that might consume her.
Wright’s slick, fluid style is perfectly matched to this premise, particularly in the early sequences, as Ellie catches on to what her gift allows her to do, and the past and the present merge in dazzling sequences full of mirrors and careful timing and beautifully engineered shots. But we know Wright can do these things. We’ve seen him pull off style feats before in films like “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and “Baby Driver.” The real test of “Last Night in Soho” was how well he could handle a thriller narrative after years of marching right up to the horror line and then falling back into comedy. It’s here, when the horror elements start to set in, that the film really takes off, as Wright proves that he’s not only up for the challenge, but able to rise to it. Even as it descends into its most terrifying sequences, the film never loses its sense of internal cleverness, never drops its visual through lines. It’s the best looking film Edgar Wright has made, and given his filmography, that’s really saying something.
But Wright’s not the only person who has to make this narrative convincing. The task also falls to his two young stars, both of whom offer stunning, and vastly different, performances. McKenzie’s quiet fire is perfectly suited to Ellie, a woman crackling with potential energy who finds herself thrust into a story she never wanted after chasing everything she ever dreamed. Taylor-Joy’s ability to simmer and smolder with almost angelic energy also makes her the perfect fit for Sandie, but the real gift of her performance is the humanity she infuses into the character along the way. It’s a role that could have easily fallen into the realm of pure fantasy, but she makes it real. Together, these two young actresses remind us all why they rank among the best of their generation, delivering dueling performances that give the film a sense of vulnerability even when it’s at its most fanciful.
If there’s a flaw to “Last Night in Soho,” it might be that in some places it feels like a film that thinks it’s more clever than it actually is, particularly as Wright’s narrative takes the turn for home and starts to set the final pieces into place. There’s a predictability to it that descends suddenly, and you’re left briefly wondering if the film has lost the plot. Then the layers of style and substance Wright, McKenzie, and company have carefully brushed in come roaring back to life, and you’re reminded that this is a film that succeeds in spite of an occasional flaw. “Last Night in Soho” is a visual triumph with plenty of emotional weightiness along the way, and a reminder that when it comes to Edgar Wright, it feels like only just the beginning of what he can do.
‘Last Night in Soho’ is in theaters October 29.
