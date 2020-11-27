Christmas movies have, particularly over the course of the last 30 years or so, become a film genre unto themselves, complete with various subgenres contained therein. You’ve got your fantasy adventures, your romantic comedies, your musicals, your holiday horror films, and even the occasional moody drama about how Christmas isn’t fun for everyone.
Then there’s a more specialized subgenre of Christmas movie, one that falls somewhere in between a couple of the common labels, that’s both difficult to pull off in a meaningful way and extremely satisfying when it all manages to work: The “try to put one over on your family” holiday comedy.
“Happiest Season,” the new film from director Clea DuVall (who also co-wrote the film with Mary Holland) is the latest film in this category attempting to thread that very particular needle in a way that speaks to the masks we tend to wear when we all gather together for the holidays.
While so many movies in the subgenre devoted to a familial holiday ruses lean either too hard into slapstick or too hard into cynicism, this seasonal romantic comedy about a couple trying to find their way through a tough time manages to spill over with earnest warmth. Making it not just a perfect film for 2020 but a perfect film to put in your holiday rotation every year after this one.
Harper (Mackenzie Davis) loves Christmas, but her girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart) struggles a bit with the holiday, in part because she lost her parents years earlier and finds it easier to just tune the season out. They’re a devoted couple, though, and in a fit of festive passion, they each dare to go for something big this holiday. In Harper’s case, that means inviting Abby to come home with her and meet her family at Christmas. In Abby’s, that means secretly buying an engagement ring and proposing to Harper during the holiday. There’s just one big problem: Harper hasn’t told her parents she’s gay, and Christmas is a bad time to spring it on them not because of the holiday, but because her father (Victor Garber) is in the midst of a political campaign that requires them all to pose as the most perfect, least controversial family in town. With Abby posing as merely Harper’s roommate, the couple heads out for the holidays hoping to survive five days of parties, high school exes, vengeful sisters and downright diabolical children.
As with so many holiday films, there’s a familiar formula lurking at the core of all of this, and it’s all based in the idea that, for some people, Christmas is a time that you put on the face you think your loved ones find most palatable and just get through it. It’s a time of giving, yes, but for many people that sense of giving also means personal sacrifice, and in this case that doesn’t mean parents staying up late to build a clubhouse for their children. In this case that means Abby and Harper have to bury who they really are for the sake of what seems like the long-term health of their relationship, and while it all seems to start pleasantly enough, that’s bound to be a source of drama eventually. You may see some of that drama, or all of it, coming along the way, but despite that sense of familiarity and even predictability, “Happiest Season” works, and it works because DuVall and Holland have crafted a script with an immediate, all-encompassing sense of character.
That character begins, as it should, with Abby and Harper, but it extends to even the smallest roles in the ensemble cast. Every personality walking through the landscape of this movie – from Harper’s sisters Sloane (Alison Brie) and Jane (Holland) to Abby’s best friend John (absolute scene-stealer Dan Leavy) to an old high school friend back in town with a chip on her shoulder (Aubrey Plaza) – absolutely crackles with life. In a holiday movie landscape where too many characters feel like they’ve been formed via Christmas cookie cutter, that’s just the first of many delights this film brings.
The other key element that makes “Happiest Season” work very well is something that Christmas classics ranging from “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Christmas in Connecticut” (another admirable entry in the same subgenre) to “The Holiday” share: A sense of genuine bittersweetness that kindles that certain little ache in our hearts we tend to associate with this time of year. It’s a difficult feeling to articulate, and even more difficult one to convey in fiction, but you know it when you see it, and “Happiest Season” nails it in the way it’s able to articulate not just the highs and lows of this particular holiday, but also the ways in which each of us goes into Christmas with our own expectations, only to have those expectations challenged by those closest to us. The “Perfect Christmas” is a myth that only exists in our memories. It’s never something we can achieve, but we of course never stop trying, and that creates a certain sense of yearning that this film captures perfectly.
But beyond all that, beyond the beautiful script and the gorgeous seasonal production design, the warm costumes and the stellar cast led by Davis and Stewart’s incredible chemistry, “Happiest Season” is truly special because it is able to dig deep into the core of why we care about Christmas so much. It’s not just a time to cherish those we love, but a time to cherish the love we bear for ourselves. It’s a time that allows us to shape who we’d like to be in the year to come, and let those closest to us see us as the people we really are. The way it captures that, and so much more, makes this an instant classic.
‘Happiest Season’ arrives November 25 on Hulu.
