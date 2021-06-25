The logic around sequels has always been that, aside from outliers like “The Godfather Part II,” you’re bound to see a case of diminishing returns no matter how much you love the overall series. The “Fast and Furious” franchise that launched two decades ago as the story of street racers who pulled heists on the side and the undercover cop trying to take them down has consistently, if not disproven, at least challenge this theory.
It’s not that every one of the eight “Fast” sequels (and one spinoff) so far has been a masterpiece, or that the franchise is constantly challenging its viewers with new directions. It’s that the franchise as a whole has such a clear understanding of what it is, and what its fans want, that it’s difficult to measure its sequels by conventional franchise standards. That the series has evolved from slick crime drama to international superspy caper over the course of its run doesn’t help matters in this regard.
What I’m getting at here is that the “Fast” films have become something so singular in both scope and pop culture impact that it’s difficult to measure their relative successes and failures against anything other than the rest of the films in the series. That feels particularly true of the latest installment, “F9,” a film so self-referential that one of the characters seems to spend his time solely opining on the gang’s past adventures (He might as well be saying “Hey, remember those other movies we were in?”) and that various setpieces were inspired by joking asides from the franchise’s last press tour and, in one instance, a gag the director’s son thought up. In a franchise that has ballooned out into its own all-consuming universe by sheer force of charisma, “F9” plays like a victory lap, which means it’s packed with entertainment, but also lacking the somewhat scrappy nature of even the biggest films that came before it.
After learning he had a son in the last installment, “Fate of the Furious,” franchise lead Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has chosen to take a quieter path. Gone are the days of street races and parachuting luxury sports car out of planes. Instead, Dom and his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) have taken to the quiet life, living in seclusion on a farm where they nevertheless keep a cache of weapons and a hiding place for their young song Brian, just in case the past comes calling.
And of course, the past comes calling in the form of a distress signal from an old ally that draws Dom and Letty back out into the game. It turns out a major player on the international stage has just gotten his hands on a superweapon that could put him in charge of every computer system (and thus every missile) in the world. That person? Jakob Toretto (John Cena), Dom’s long-lost brother, who’s spent the last three decades becoming every bit the international action star his brother is, and hopes to prove it with a plot that will make him the most powerful person on the planet. With the clock ticking, it’s up to Dom, Letty, their crew, and a few surprise guests to save the day.
It says a lot about the “Fast” franchise as a whole that we are on the ninth installment of the series and our response as an audience to the concept of Dom having a brother who also turned out to be an international superspy who’s a genius driver and superhuman fighter is a collective “Yeah, that makes sense.” The formula in these films ever since “Fast Five” has been to introduce another major supervillain player to the game every few years, then watch as Dom and his crew work to topple their plans, and Cena’s presence as Jakob Toretto plays right into that formula. Sadly, it’s also Cena’s presence that proves the weakest link in the “F9” chain. He’s a credible action star in some respects, in part simply because you can look at him and see the kind of weight he’s capable of throwing around, but here he emerges as a villain incapable of anything other than a pronounced, almost comical sneer. He’s the antagonist not because he establishes his bona fides, but because the movie tells us he is. That works when the villain is Charlize Theron or Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson, but Cena can’t rise to their level of natural charisma or mystique. He’s a bruiser awkwardly crammed into the driver’s seat of a sports car, and it just doesn’t work.
What does work, though, is just about everything else, thanks to the return of Justin Lin to the “Fast” fold after helming the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments in the series, then taking two movies off. Lin has clearly lost none of his action swagger in the interim, but more specifically he’s lost none of his ability to deliver on what a “Fast” movie is meant to be, even considering the scaled-up quality the movies have taken on since he left. Each sequel has delivered increasingly wild action setpieces, from cars parachuting out of a plane to a race against a submarine, which meant Lin theoretically had some catching up to do in that department, but he hasn’t lost a step. Whether he’s racing sports cars through a jungle or using electromagnets to essentially enact cartoon physics on the streets of Edinburgh, it all feels like coming home for Lin. The script, which he co-wrote with Daniel Casey and Alfred Botello, has that same feeling, packed as it is with Dom Toretto nuggets of wisdom and the expected verbal hijinks from co-stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Tyrese Gibson. It ultimately can’t salvage Cena’s Jakob Toretto, but it still hits all the other “Fast” movie gears with precision and a sense of deeply embedded fun.
Still, as fun as “F9” is, it feels at least somewhat lacking in the larger scheme of the franchise, a step down from the superb “Furious 7” and the delightfully unhinged “Fate of the Furious.” It’s been widely publicized that this film is the lead-in to what will be the supposed final entry in the main series, “Fast & Furious 10,” and as a result “F9” feels like a setup more than a payoff. It follows the same rhythm we’ve come to expect from these films, but more than other of the sequels its conclusion screams “stay tuned,” and that leaves it at least a little wanting, more like a victory lap than a part of the race. Here, as the near the end of their journey, Dominic Toretto and his friends feel less like underdogs and more like unstoppable conquerors.
Still fans, of this franchise’s ability to never let a second of car-driven glory go to waste while waxing poetic about the bonds of family in all its forms will find plenty to love here. “F9” is a blast of summer popcorn opulence, and in that respect it’s exactly what fans of these movies want.
‘F9’ opens in theaters today.
