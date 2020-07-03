I like comedies of all kinds, but I’m particularly attracted to comedies that manage to spring some kind of emotional punch on you when you’re least expecting it, because the rest of the film is layered with absurdity and joke-a-minute silliness.
The comedies of writer and actor Will Ferrell often offer only a glancing emotional blow, not because they don’t have any heart at all, but because they’re so determined to show us a parallel world where everything is just a bit stranger than our own that the heart never has time to develop quite as much. In that respect, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is a remarkable show of growth for Ferrell and company, because it somehow manages to be both extremely silly and full of a surprising amount of heart.
Inspired by the legendary song contest of the same name – and featuring a prologue highlighting ABBA’s breakthrough 1974 Eurovision performance – the story follows a pair of best friends who grew up together in a small Icelandic town. Lars (Ferrell) has been dreaming of winning Eurovision (for those who don’t know, think of it as kind of a musical Olympics) since he first saw the contest on television as a boy, and he’s spent decades in the single-minded pursuit of that dream. Together with his best friend Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who’s been harboring romantic feelings for Lars for years, they form the band Fire Saga, and take their shot at Eurovision glory. Though their major performances always seem to turn into major catastrophes, a chance accident means that Lars and Sigrit are selected as Iceland’s performers in the contest, and they head off to the competition in pursuit of their dream, even as one of them is beginning to doubt what they’re actually chasing.
Structurally, “Eurovision” shares a lot of DNA with the films that made Ferrell into a movie star. As with “Anchorman” and “Talladega Nights” in particular, it’s a story of a driven, if foolish, man who refuses to give in to a world changing around him and is ultimately redeemed in part because of a woman who dares to keep caring about him. It also plays in many places like a classic underdog tale, so much so that the film could sub out musical competition for sports and keep much of the same plot structure (see also Ferrell’s film “Blades of Glory”). This isn’t necessarily a problem when the story’s heart is in the right place, but it does place Ferrell in a certain comedic comfort zone that one could argue he should have grown out of by this point. If there’s a weak spot in the film, it’s that Ferrell is, for all his natural comedic gifts, still doing the same joke after 20 years.
Thankfully, even Ferrell’s old tricks have not grown completely stale, and in “Eurovision” he has the good sense to surround himself with actors and ideas that allow the film to shine beyond his contributions. The film is at its best when it shifts focus to McAdams and her performance, which moves between high emotional drama and outright goofy comedy with the same deft hand she’s been displaying since stuff like “Mean Girls.” It’s a gift she’s been showing off for years through films like “Game Night,” and here she is the fulcrum point around which the film is able to move with a sense of verisimilitude. There’s a sense of emotional truth creeping in because of what she’s doing that makes the movie, and even makes the climactic moments soar in ways you might not expect. Throw in Dan Stevens as a sexy Russian singer intent on winning it all and you’ve got a movie that really works no matter what Ferrell is doing.
For some viewers, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” will never rise above the Will Ferrell formula, and that’s fine particularly if you’ve enjoyed those movies in the past. For me, though, there’s a sense here that Ferrell is not only growing, but willing to cede the spotlight to other talented comedic performers a little more. It’s through their performances that the film truly finds a way to shine, and ends up with a surprising emotional core in the process.
—
‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ is now streaming on Netflix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.