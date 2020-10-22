Though he’d trotted the character out in other, smaller ways in the years leading up to it, I always felt like Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 film “Borat” was something that couldn’t be repeated. It’s a very funny one-time thing, one that left a massive pop culture footprint in its day and helped Baron Cohen to build the kind of comedic clout to do pretty much whatever he wanted in the aftermath, but a one-time thing nonetheless.
In the years since “Borat” became a hit, Baron Cohen has continued to use the formula of disguising himself and tricking people into believing whatever outlandish character he’s playing at any given moment is a real person, but while the method still exists, the idea that Borat in particular could work within that formula again seemed a little outlandish.
So in some ways, it’s a bit exhilarating that Baron Cohen’s sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” is able to land any laughs at all. Even the film itself is willing to acknowledge that it’s hard for the character to land anymore, as early scenes show Baron Cohen walking the streets in costume being constantly shouted at by fans who know the bit and the catchphrases that go with it. And yet somehow I came out the other side realizing that Baron Cohen and company pulled it off yet again. How did that happen? Well, on a basic physical level, the character of Borat Sagdiyev realizes he has to don a few new disguises for his second trip to America, but on a filmmaking level, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” works because it’s willing to use that jumping-off point to show us an unhinged portrait of America that’s changed radically since the first film, and yet often feels like it hasn’t changed at all.
This time around, Borat is sent on a mission to not just make a documentary, but to curry favor with the current presidential administration by presenting a gift. When the original gift fails, Borat finds himself forced to use his teenage daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) as the new offering, and the pair embark on a cross-country journey to visit various people close to the President in the hopes of achieving their goal.
Beyond that basic framework, if you’ve seen Sacha Baron Cohen’s work before, you know the rest. He and Bakalova remain in character the entire time as they visit everything from bakeries to debutante balls to farm supply stores, and in the process they attempt to blend moments of absurdist humor in with pointed satire about the American perspective as it stands right now.
The approach is the same, but it’s clear from the early minutes of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” that Baron Cohen and his crew are after something a bit more pointed this time around. If the first “Borat” film was an irreverent peek into the weirdest parts of Bush’s America, then “Subsequent Moviefilm” is an equally irreverent but much more focused peek into the dark corners of Trump’s America. The comedy is still there, and Baron Cohen and Bakalova are still willing to go to truly wild lengths to land the laughs, but there’s also a deeper sense of perspective this time around. Whether you want to blame the political climate, Baron Cohen’s own personal approach, or both, it’s clear this is a film that’s actually trying to say something beyond “look how silly this country is.” While that means this is a sequel that is ultimately darker and perhaps less jovial than its predecessor, the approach ends up working in favor of its effectiveness.
As I’ve already said, I was convinced that Borat would only fully work over the course of a single film, not because I thought Baron Cohen had run out of people who would fall for the gag, but because it felt like that first movie said all it could possibly say within the confines of this structure. “Subsequent Moviefilm,” gleefully and often savagely, proved me wrong because of how much it was willing to evolve the Borat bit and the Borat character. It’s only been 14 years since the first movie, but this is a different America, one that Borat cannot simply dance through anymore. By shifting the approach to fit that different America, Baron Cohen ensures not only that the jokes still land, but that we’ll still be thinking about this film, perhaps uncomfortably, days after we’ve seen it.
—
‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ arrives October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.