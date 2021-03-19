'Minari' is a must-see masterpiece

This year’s Academy Award nominations were announced just days ago, and a lot of the expected films got the attention they were hoping for. For the next few weeks, we’ll be talking a lot about “Nomadland” and “Mank” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and we should, but there’s another film in Best Picture contention that I’d argue is just as worthy of discussion, if not moreso. This time of year, when you write about movies, people start to ask you which film you’d personally give the highest honors to if you had the chance.
My answer this year: “Minari,” and it’s not even close.
Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, loosely based on his own childhood, “Minari” is a film packed with ideas and themes that are both quintessentially American and quintessentially part of American cinema as an art form going back more than a century. It’s a film about building something, about the struggles along the way, and about the unexpected gifts that come with hardship, but that’s not what makes it my favorite film of the last year. For that, I turn to the incredible cast and the warm, beating heart at the core of this story, a story we can all see ourselves in.
“Minari” follows the Yi family as they arrive on a remote stretch of farmland in Arkansas in the 1980s, where family patriarch Jacob (Steven Yeun) hopes to use what he calls the “best dirt” in the entire country to start his own vegetable farm and make a new life for his family. The Yi clan has moved halfway across the country, all the way from California, in an effort to make Jacob’s dream a reality, but not everyone is so idealistic about the promise of the Arkansas soil. Jacob’s wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) misses her old life back in California so much that Jacob agrees to summon her mother (Youn Yuh-jung) all the way from Korea to ease the transition. Somehow, this only makes things more awkward for the Yi children, David (Alan Kim) and Anne (Noel Kate Cho), as having their rather eccentric grandmother around all day only adds to the odd tension of their new home. Throw in tornadoes, water supply issues, and the strange musings of a Vietnam veteran turned farmhand (Will Patton), and it all becomes an especially challenging experience for the entire Yi family.
Chung charts all of this, from the Yi family’s arrival to their various physical and eventual emotional struggles, with the kind of patience that perhaps only a deep familiarity with the material can bring. This is, after all, his story, and he’s in no hurry to justify to his audience via epic events or sweeping music exactly why they should be paying attention. There’s no sense of embellishment in “Minari,” no urgent need to prove something, just a calm and methodical approach to telling a very human story. That gives the film both a sense of unending grace and a deeply rooted grasp of its characters. If you’re in no hurry to rush to some kind of thematic climax, you have time to help us understand why we care about these people.
That means Chung also puts a lot of weight on the shoulders of his “Minari” cast, and each of them rises to meet that challenge with poise, vulnerability, and immense heart. Yeun is a natural leader of this group of actors, and while his performance is not particularly flashy, it is rooted in an authenticity that comes from an innate understanding of his character’s willingness to take the harder road. Kim and Yuh-jung also shine as grandson and grandmother, providing a perhaps unlikely but always rewarding emotional backbone running through the whole story. Then there’s Patton, who’s humble enough not to steal scenes from his collaborators, but powerful enough that you’ll never forget him.
All this combines to create an essential American family drama, a story of putting down roots no matter what it takes and celebrating the challenges as signposts along the road. “Minari” is charming, funny, heartfelt, and altogether replenishing. It’s the best picture of 2020, and I know time will be very kind to it.
—
‘Minari’ is now in theaters and available to rent on VOD platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.