'Marriage Story' is an emotional triumph

“Marriage Story” is the kind of movie that feels so intimate and seeks to play with a such a particular fire that there’s a sense the filmmakers are working without a net. There’s no beloved piece of intellectual property to fall back on to prop the film up, no dazzling visual effects, and no supporting characters who can really rise up and seize the story from the two leads. Like a marriage itself, this is something that has to work on a very small scale while also charting whole galaxies of emotional complexity and depth.
It's an extremely tough needle to thread, but writer/director Noah Baumbach and stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver have pulled it off. “Marriage Story” is a tightly crafted, exquisitely acted masterpiece of bittersweet drama, one that stays with you long after it’s ended.
One of the great master strokes of Baumbach’s storytelling in the film is its refusal to keep the audience in suspense about the marriage of the title. We know right away, as trailers for the film have confirmed, that this is a story of a marriage in its death throes. Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) are at the beginning of a separation that seems to have been building for a long time, but this is not a breakup driven by some singular, ultra-dramatic development. This is something that happened by degrees, and as they near the end of their time together it’s up to Nicole and Charlie to figure out, together, what happened and what they must to do to move forward as parents to their son Henry (Azhy Robertson). As an audience, it’s not our job to pick a side or to diagnose their problems, but to empathize.
With this in mind, Baumbach – who wrote the film specifically for Johansson and Driver – charts his course with the deft hand of a master. His screenplay, and by extension his direction, is neither flashy nor invisible, guiding the story forward in often near-microscopic ways as Nicole and Charlie move through the various stages of a conflict in which they are both a unit and on opposite sides. “Marriage Story” simmers, often quite pleasantly, in a rich and complex stew of emotional tribulation, never boiling over until it absolutely has to. Baumbach is not interested in drama for drama’s sake. He’s interested in emotional honesty, even if the only emotion present is a sense of numbness. Because of that, the film is both heartbreakingly real and endlessly compelling.
Of course, none of that can work without the nucleus that is Driver and Johansson. They bring out the best in each other, whether they’re trying to dance around conflict for the sake of their son or bursting apart at the seams in flights of despair. They are so completely intertwined in the way they approach this story and their characters that it truly feels impossible to imagine one without the other. They feel like they’re joined together in some kind of bittersweet destiny that exists even beyond the scope of Baumbach’s film, and that’s a rare thing. The terrific ensemble, led by Laura Dern and Julie Hagerty, only bolsters the sense that Charlie and Nicole have built a real world together, and we’re only seeing a piece of it.
“Marriage Story” is not an easy film to watch, but as with many of Baumbach’s films there’s also a sense of beauty in the many ordinary ways in which the tale unfolds. In crafting a world that’s as much built on the basic logistical worries of parenting as it is the emotional peaks and valleys of love, he reminds us of the most universal aspects of the human condition. It’s not a movie for divorced people, or married people, or single people. It’s a movie for all of us, built on the basic emotional vulnerability that we all share in some form. Baumbach’s ability to not just capture that, but elaborate on it, makes “Marriage Story” one of the year’s best films.
—
‘Marriage Story’ is now streaming on Netflix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.