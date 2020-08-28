'Lovecraft Country' is a must-see series

Even if you’ve never read a word of his dark, ambitious horror fiction, your world has likely been influenced by the work of H.P. Lovecraft.
He’s a giant of speculative fiction who cast a large shadow over the popular culture of the 20th century in such a profound, complete way that his influence has carried over into the 21st century without interruption, touching the creative lives of everyone from Neil Gaiman to Stephen King to Guillermo del Toro.
Lovecraft’s stories – which often depicted a universe in which humanity was both insignificant and helpless in the face of impossibly huge and powerful ancient gods – remain among the most important and impactful to emerge from the “weird fiction” trend of the early 20th century, and it’s impossible to deny the scope of that legacy.
What’s harder to face for many Lovecraft fans, of course, is that the man was also an outspoken racist who spewed xenophobic fear in both his fiction and nonfiction writing. Though many of Lovecraft’s modern admirers have attempted to reckon with this – some quite successfully – through both fictional metaphor and nonfictional analysis, it’s easy to dismiss the man’s opinions as a product of his time, rather than something baked into the culture that helped produce stories we’re still reading now. We can’t dismiss the power of Lovecraft’s stories, but neither can we deny this part of his legacy, so how do you do both while also managing to be entertaining?
Well, you make “Lovecraft Country,” the new HBO original series that has quickly emerged as the must-see genre TV event of 2020.
Set in post-World War II America, the series follows a Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors), a veteran with a complicated family history and perhaps an even more complicated relationship to the violence he inflicted on behalf of a country that often doesn’t seem to want him around. After receiving a letter from his father about some mysterious “legacy” tied to his mother, Tic returns home to Chicago only to find his father missing. Desperate for answers at last, he turns to his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) – a voracious reader who earns a living writing travel guides for Black Americans like the famed “Green Book” – for guidance. Whatever his father has found, it’s in “Lovecraft Country,” the dark parts of New England that formed the basis for Lovecraft’s most famous stories. Together with Tic’s childhood friend Letitia “Leti” Lewis (Jurnee Smollett), they set off on a journey into the heart of this strange country, where monsters both human and inhuman lie in wait for them.
The obvious parallel here, set out clearly by both “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Misha Green and author Matt Ruff, who wrote the novel on which the series is based, is that the real, human racists in 1950s America are often scarier than the Lovecraftian monsters which crawl out of the darkness to attack our heroes as they go on their journey. That’s a potent starting point for the show, particularly with Lovecraft’s history and the history of 20th century America laid out as a backdrop, but what makes the series truly great is its willingness to go beyond that almost immediately.
Yes, the metaphorical link between racist Americans and shambling beasts is established early and often, but from the very first episode “Lovecraft Country” is after something more. It’s not just about battling monsters of all kinds. It’s also about legacy, what that means for Black Americans whose family trees were so jumbled by oppression and slavery that they often don’t know exactly where they came from, and how you reclaim your own birthright in a world that doesn’t believe it owes you anything.
That “Lovecraft Country” is able to explore all of this, clearly and compellingly, over the course of hourlong episodes of television is an achievement in and of itself, but Green and company are not just here to preach at viewers about America’s dark history. They’re here to say something while also being incredibly entertaining. From its dazzling opening sequence to climactic moments that are among the most stunningly unpredictable things you’ll see on TV right now, “Lovecraft Country” consistently packs a sense of energetic, relentless fun into its episodes. It’s here to dig into those metaphors we talked about, of course, but it’s also here to tell a wild story about fighting monsters and staring down strange secret societies linked to America’s founding families. It’s here to make you laugh, to thrill you, and to outright delight you while also making you think, and the show never lets up in that mission. Of course, key to that particular part of its success is the cast, and Majors, Smollett, and Vance are all working at the top of their game. They’re instantly compelling, wonderfully versatile, and able to handle the show’s often dizzying tonal shifts with seamless ease.
“Lovecraft Country” is one of the most important genre series to come along this year, and might end up being the best new series of 2020. It’s powerful, consistently relevant, and surprisingly emotional, but it’s also one of the most fun things you can do from the comfort of your couch right now. If you haven’t dug in yet, now is the time.
‘Lovecraft Country’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Central on HBO. Episodes are available to stream via HBO and HBO Max.
