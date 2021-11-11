'Julia' restores humanity to an icon

Parasocial relationships are not a new phenomenon. Yes, we talk about them more now, thanks to social media’s ability to put us seemingly in direct contact with our favorite celebrities on a daily, even hourly basis, but the feeling of having a bond with a person you only really know through the image they project to the world is a familiar one.
One of the ways I know this is that, for most of my life, I feel like I’ve known Julia Child. Like so many people, I grew up with her cultural aura sort of permeating the world around me. She was omnipresent in the same way that Dan Rather or Fred Rogers or Kermit the Frog was, a kind lady who cooked food on television with enthusiasm and warmth and without condescension. I didn’t grow up in a family of Julia Child fans, necessarily, but because of the age in which I was raised she was just sort of always there, an icon of American television, as immovable and constant as the evening news.
There’s a comfort to that kind of knowledge of Julia Child as a staple of American food culture, but it also brings drawbacks. Because of her cultural ubiquity over the course of several decades and her gregarious, joyous public persona, we all have a tendency to view her in rather simplistic terms. Even when her life was dramatized through things like Nora Ephron’s film “Julie & Julia,” she seemed larger than life, almost superhuman in her ability to wrestle enthusiasm and joy from the jaws of complacency.
With all that in mind, I went into “Julia,” the new documentary from “RBG” directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West, expecting perhaps to get another entirely rosy view of Child’s impact on television, food culture, and American popular culture. What I got instead was a surprisingly incisive documentary that, while perhaps a bit too short in places, succeeds in its efforts to humanize Child, bringing fresh color to a titan of American TV.
The film’s appeal was, at least for me, almost stealthy in its execution, as Cohen and West begin with extremely straightforward efforts to chronicle Child’s upbringing, World War II service, courtship and marriage to Paul Child, and eventual reinvention into a chef, teacher, and TV personality. Supplemented by audio recordings of Child herself, excerpts from letters, and interviews with everyone from family members to producers to students and fellow chefs, it all serves to create a portrait of a woman who struggled to find her identity, then sprang into immediate, frenzied action once she discovered it.
If you’re at all familiar with Child’s story, much of this narrative unfolds in predictable, if stylish, ways. There’s a by-the-number quality to it that’s sometimes soothing, sometimes just slightly grating, and I began to wonder at a certain point just what it was that Cohen and West were going for with this film.
Then, after Julia’s fame sets in, I found it. Conflict, doubt, and a changing food and television landscape impacted Child in ways that I, and probably many other viewers, never fully reckoned with in the time when Child was a constant presence in our homes and lives. We see, in these moments, a deeper sense of Julia Child the human being, not the unflappable TV chef with the boundless enthusiasm for food. Whether she’s grappling with the AIDS crisis, her place in the American feminist landscape, or just changing attitudes about food and cooking as her own fame gave rise to an entire network of cooking personalities, this is a portrait of a woman who struggled her entire life to maintain the place she established for herself, evolving as necessary to hold herself steady. It’s a fascinating chapter of her life, one that honestly could have used even more of the documentary’s runtime.
Through these explorations, “Julia” transforms from a comforting, straightforward documentary into a somewhat challenging film that invites us to see new dimensions in an American icon. Even the most seasoned Julia Child viewer will likely find something new in it, and casual admirers of Child’s spirit will learn exactly why they came to enjoy her in the first place.
‘Julia’ opens in select theaters November 12, and in more Texas theaters November 19. Check local showtimes.
