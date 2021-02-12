'Judas and the Black Messiah' is a triumph

There’s a tendency among actors tasked with playing iconic historical figures, particularly those whose lives were recent enough that we can go back and see them on film, to come out swinging like they have something to prove.
Sometimes we can pin this approach more on the director or the screenwriter than the actor, but quite often you can see it in their eyes as their first scene approaches. They know they’ve got territory to stake out, that they have to prove to you that they can be just as compelling as the real thing, and so they lead with intensity, saving the quieter moments of their performance for after they’ve gotten your attention.
The first thing I noticed about the two stars of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” director Shaka King’s blistering new film about Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and the FBI informant who betrayed him, is how little they seem to be interested in trying to prove something to the audience. It’s an attitude that persists throughout King’s film, from the acting to the direction to the writing and the production design, and it’s something I found both refreshing and invigorating. This is not a film with something to prove. This is a film with something to say, and it’s far more interested in clarity than posturing.
Daniel Kaluuya stars as Hampton, who the film picks up on 1968 as his Chicago Black Panther chapter is gaining major traction and moving toward an alliance of sorts with other local groups to realized Hampton’s dream of a “rainbow coalition.” It’s in this climate that Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) emerges, fresh from a brush with the law, as a key member of Hampton’s inner circle. To Hampton and his allies, O’Neal is eager to learn, eager to help, and always happy to get to work for the cause. To the FBI, and by extension the audience, he is an invaluable informant helping a local agent (Jesse Plemons) and Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) bring down Hampton before he can become the “black messiah” the feds have been dreading.
Anyone who’s read even an overall summary of Hampton’s story knows how this ends (the film’s title is not exactly subtle either) so the key question of King’s film becomes not how, but why? Why does Hampton trust O’Neal so readily? Why does O’Neal seem willing to dig so deep? More importantly, what does digging that deep do to his psyche, particularly as listening to Hampton’s teaching over and over begin to have a profound effect on him? How far is he willing to go, and what is Hampton willing to risk, so that each man can eventually get what he wants?
As both co-screenwriter and director, King uses this narrative tension to profound, dazzling effect. His camerawork is steadfast, direct, and intimate, but rarely flashy, because this is a film that needs to focus on faces and how they shift in subtle ways as time passes. His narrative structure is similarly direct, constantly playing with the contrast of how O’Neal behaves in the company of the FBI and how he behaves in the company of the Panthers, peppering in side narratives about rising tensions in Chicago all the while. His pacing further tightens the tension, creating an environment that feels like equal parts crime thriller and psychodrama. It’s a film laid out in very straightforward ways, but the directness contains within it a vast intricacy that’s played out in gestures, in looks, and in moments where everything could change in the span of a heartbeat.
It’s here, in those heartbeat-sized moments, that the performances take over and guide King’s film. This is a director who clearly always knew the actors chosen to portray O’Neal and Hampton would need to carry the piece, and in Kaluuya and Stanfield he found two giants willing to go all-in on a vision that’s less about portraying linchpins of history and more about portraying two men caught up in something vast for very different reasons.
It’s here, particularly as their characters are first introduced, that the film’s sense of having nothing to prove really kicks in. Kaluuya’s Hampton is quiet, laid back, amiable, right up until he isn’t. In his very first scene he declares to a crowd of people that he doesn’t need a microphone to speak, but while another actor might mistake that moment as something that requires a blistering, motivational speaker style declaration of energy, Kaluuya holds back. He waits, not coiled like a spring but loose and limber, and when the intensity comes, it comes not in fast flourishes of performative rage but in waves, building like the tide. Stanfield, who has to spend much of the film leading two lives, also seems more determined to react than to act, to show us the maelstrom behind Bill O’Neal’s eyes rather than letting it burst forth in torrents of guilt or anger or misguided self-righteousness. There’s a quiet persistence to his work, a sense that survival will win out over everything else, that’s both heartbreaking and unnervingly relatable. They’re both Oscar-caliber performances, and they both elevate this movie from carefully engineered historical drama to masterpiece.
All these things combine to make “Judas and the Black Messiah” a pure cinematic force, and one of the most important films you’ll see this year. It’s becoming cliché to call a film like this “timely,” but there are truths lurking in this movie that we especially need at this moment in history, and they’re delivered with ferocious conviction by a team of filmmakers working at the top of their game.
—
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.