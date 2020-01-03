Is your diet failing you?

You may have taken to social media recently and seen friends and family participating in the Whole30 and wondered – could you be missing out on a life changing journey to find your “new year, new me”? • Probably not, according to local registered dietitian and nutritionist at Basic Balance Nutrition Brandi Bonin. • “I feel like whenever you have a restrictive diet, people are less likely to follow through in the long term. You have some weight loss, good outcomes short term, but that longterm you don’t have good outcomes with it,” Bonin said. “They don’t keep the weight off and usually if you tell somebody they can’t have something they will either A) eat it right after the session, or B) they’re going to restrict it until they binge on it.”
Whole30 is a restrictive elimination diet plan lasting 30 days, and is intended to help people change their relationship with food to address cravings, improving energy and sleep, relieving medical symptoms and losing weight healthfully and sustainably.
The diet kicked off its popular January challenge, falling perfectly in line with many New Years resolutions for a healthier lifestyle, and while it may be helpful in finding hidden dietary sensitivities and allergies, Whole30 is highly debated among dietitian professionals.
Participants will cut real and artificial sugars, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, baked goods, junk foods, carrageenan, MSG and sulfites from their diets, limiting themselves to meat, seafood, eggs, vegetables, fruit, natural fats, herbs, spices and seasonings to reset their digestive system.
The axed foods are then to be re-introduced one at a time at the end of the 30 days to narrow down which specific foods are particularly bothersome to the body, however some maintain the diet for life, claiming miraculous medical benefits.
One user claims his symptoms of Lyme disease were eradicated while another has come off of insulin to treat his diabetes, and while Bonin agrees that there may be a handful of medical miracles, the research and evidence is not there yet.
“You take everything out at one time, and you’re not starving, but that’s a huge chunk of your intake. A lot of those things like your whole grains, legumes and dairy, that’s a lot of not just macro-nutrients – carbs, protein and fat – but your micro-nutrients – your calcium, vitamin D and B12,” Bonin said, adding that though the diet typically only lasts 30 days, slight malnutrition will likely occur.
While Bonin typically sees clients seeking weight loss or who are battling diabetes at Basic Balance Nutrition, she does assist clients with food allergies which she admits does warrant the need to restrict. Through her practice, Bonin is able to focus on helping clients learn the basics of nutrition so that they can make informed decisions as to what they do and don’t eat, making for safer dieting and eliminating.
“In other diets like the Ketogenic diet, different diets that do market for longterm, people are definitely malnourished in that sense,” Bonin said.
Bonin doesn’t recommend Ketogenic diet either, as it severely restricts carbohydrates, a vital nutrient as the body’s main source of energy.
“There may be a handful of people where Keto may work for them, but the research does not show anything for longterm side effects,” Bonin said.
The dietitian compares the Keto diet to a new age version of the low-carb Atkins diet, created in the 1960’s and gaining high popularity in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.
“If you cut out a whole macro nutrient, yeah, you are going to lose weight, but you’re also going to decrease your metabolism, so you have to make sure you’re maintaining all of your macro-nutrients. You need fat, protein and carbohydrates,” Bonin said.
Bonin emphasizes research and evidence based practices when looking to make dietary and nutritional changes, rather than following what may be the latest fad, to not only ensure great results, but safe ones as well.
Consultation and follow-up appointments allow Bonin to tailor health plans specifically to each patient, while giving them the power and to make their own decisions about what they do and don’t consume. Realistic goals and regular progress evaluations ensure success for clients, whatever their need may be.
As for losing weight and simply living a healthier lifestyle, Bonin does agree with Whole30’s urge to check ingredient lists and being conscious of what we are putting in our bodies, as well as preparing home cooked meals. Bonin also focuses on making simple changes such as adding fruits and vegetables to diets and substituting water for sodas.
“I feel like our society is not focused on the basics of nutrition … I feel like the diet industry is a multi-billion dollar industry and they are really good at marketing,” Bonin said.
“Yo-yo dieting” is a common problem she sees in clients’ pasts in which clients find difficulty in sticking with a diet, constantly being stuck in a cycle of weight loss and gain.
“It’s not something you can sustain longterm so there is that yo-yo – they lose weight and gain it back, usually plus more because their metabolism is decreased, so then they try a different diet,” Bonin said. “The clients always think they’re the ones that’s the failure, and I’m like, you’re not the failure, it’s the diet that was failing in the beginning.”
