Is it mint to be?

No, it’s not a typo. Mint and I have a long standing feud. Mint doesn’t want to grow for me. Yet, is my second favorite herb, right behind rosemary. For some unknown reason, it doesn’t like me. Believe me, I’ve tried. I have four kinds of mint in pots and they look sick and wimpy. My fellow Master Gardeners look aghast at me. I can see them trying not to laugh.
I wander the gardens asking our herb specialists, what I am doing wrong? They smile gently at me and suggest a sunny spot (I’ve tried that). They recommend that my soil drains well (made sure of that). They advise that I try a moving my pots to a part sun, part shade area (yes, I’ve done that as well). Consistent water, but don’t drown it (sigh, yes). Have I tried keeping the roots cool? Yes, I’ve even put it on the North side of the house. But that hasn’t worked or me either.
Does the mint know that I want it for my iced tea? Does it know that I love it in my fruit salad? Need a quick breath freshener after eating garlic and onions? Mint. Does the mint know that it is the fastest thing for calming my upset stomach? Does the mint know that the smell of it clears my head and makes me feel happy? I even buy soaps and hair care products because of the fresh, clean smell.
Oh, the varieties! Peppermint, spearmint, apple mint, orange mint and a lovely chocolate mint! Then there’s Corsican mint, Cuban mint and even Mojito mint! The culinary and beverage options are endless. Jellies, cookies, smoothies, mint pea salad, mint chocolates, watermelon salad with mint, summer cucumbers in yogurt and mint, mint pesto, mint and sugar snap peas, and where would we be at the Kentucky Derby without a mint julep? Am I making your mouth water yet?
I listen to my fellow gardeners talk about mint taking over their garden. I am truly envious. I sit next to them and ask if they need to get rid of cuttings so that it won’t take over a corner of their yard. I swaddle the cuttings they give me in damp paper towels until I get home. I place them in glasses of rain water, purified water, filtered water, or drinking water. I watch the little roots form. Then I take them to the perfect pot with the right soil mixture and gently plant them. Then….nothing. Or worse, dead, brown sticks a few days later.
Mint is a good companion plant for peas, cabbage or tomatoes. Also planting near vegetables such as beets, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, chili and bell peppers, eggplant, and kale. The powerful aromatic oils of mint seem to be beneficial in repelling harmful insect pests, including aphids. Corsican mint and roses are considered a good combination. Just make sure to plant the mint at least 12-18 inches away from your vegetable or rose. Keep it trimmed so that it doesn’t overtake the vegetable or rose.
Mint, from the Greek mintha, is almost always a perennial herb. It can be considered invasive because it spreads by underground and over ground stolons. It is easy to determine if a plant is a mint by its erect, square branched stems. The leaves are from oblong to lanceolate, often downy, and with a serrated margin. In doubt, sniff or crush a leaf. There’s no other smell like mint.
Most mint is aromatic, and has a cool, sweet flavor. The substances that give the mints their characteristic aromas and flavors are menthol (the main aroma of peppermint and Japanese peppermint) and pulegone (in pennyroyal and Corsican mint). The compound primarily responsible for the aroma and flavor of spearmint is L-carvone.
Mint oil is also used as an environmentally friendly insecticide for its ability to kill some common pests such as wasps, hornets, ants, and cockroaches. A gardener’s tip is to grow mint by the door or where you suspect that ants or cockroaches may be trying to get into the house.
Consider using mint cuttings in a bouquet or floral arrangement in your house. It can act as a room freshener as well as the leaves are good filler in a vase. Remember to change your water in the vase every couple of days. You may find (as I have) that the flowers have died after a week or ten days, but you have small roots formed along the mint cutting.
