'I'll Be Gone in the Dark' a true-crime triumph

Michelle McNamara died in pursuit of a killer, but perhaps not in the way you’d think.
McNamara was not a cop on a violent beat, or a profiler engaged in a deadly cat and mouse game. She was a writer, a true crime enthusiast who became a tireless investigator and eventual author due to her fascination with a terrifying figure she came to dub The Golden State Killer. Encouraged by editors and retired detectives with ties to the killer – who left a dark trail of robberies, rapes, and murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s – McNamara kept digging deeper into her obsession with this anonymous villain. At the time of her death in April of 2016, she was working on a book that she hoped would help to unmask the man at the heart of the story. The result is “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” a towering achievement in true crime writing that filmmaker Liz Garbus has shepherded into a truly monumental achievement in true crime documentary filmmaking. Though she did not live to see it, McNamara’s legacy is alive in the six hours of this towering HBO series, which is as much a reflection on the lives of victims and investigators as it is about the lurid path of destruction left by a monster.
Over the course of the series – now available to view in its entirety on HBO streaming services – Garbus and her directorial team of Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane, and Josh Koury chart parallel stories that ultimately converge into a cohesive whole. In one story, there is the path of the killer, whose crimes escalated across the 1970s until they turned deadly and whose methodology is the stuff of nightmares. In another, there’s the tale of McNamara, a precocious child of Chicago who grew into a true crime fanatic and eventual acclaimed chronicler of unsolved crimes. And finally, there are the stories of the Golden State Killer’s victims, who are not just names in a crime scene report here. Here they are invited to walk into the light, to reveal as much of themselves as they choose, and to take back the narrative from their tormentor.
For much of the series, Garbus and company chart these stories on differing courses. In much of McNamara’s story, she is ascending, earning acclaim first as a blogger, then as a magazine journalist, and then as an author whose keen insights and dogged searching for every last clue earns her the respect of fellow true crime storytellers and even the investigators still working the Golden State case. Through McNamara’s family – including her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt – we learn just how fully formed her sense of intellectual obsessiveness was, and how it ultimately led her down a dark path.
As McNamara is rising, though, so too is the killer, decades earlier but no less prominently. Through victim accounts, artfully shot reconstructions, and in one case a haunting phone recording, the filmmakers track him as his madness unfolds as an ever-more-brutal tapestry. Garbus and company sometimes draw parallels between him and one of McNamara’s favorite movies, “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” and this juxtaposition lands with great effect. He’s not just a misguided man driven to violence. He is a monster, stalking California neighborhoods with a sense of efficiency and cleverness that’s truly terrifying.
It’s in these moments, the recreations and the victim accounts and McNamara’s own tireless pursuit of the truth, that “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” lives up to the darkness of its name. Garbus and company are not pulling punches, but neither are they interested in playing up the lurid nature of the crimes. Crime scene photos are used sparingly, and re-enactments only ever focus on the mood rather than the actual acts. The results are haunting, unforgettable, and deeply compelling.
But the real success of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” beyond the great filmmaking that persists on a level of pure craft throughout the miniseries, is in the way it treats the people whose lives were forever changed by this man and his darkness. So many true crime stories, even often the very best ones, treat victims as either side stories to be pressed down in favor of focus on the killer, or as candy glass figures who can’t be asked to dig deeper because they might shatter under the pressure. The thing that will last in this miniseries, the thing that makes it truly great, is the way it refuses to do that. Whether it’s charting McNarama’s own obsessions and their roots or letting the Golden State Killer’s victim tell their stories their way, this is a series that honors hope over despair, survival over surrender, and life over death. We deserve more crime stories like this one.
‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ is now streaming on HBO and HBO Max.
