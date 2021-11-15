Historic cemetery vandalized

“When you bring them out here to lay them at rest, you’re expecting for them to rest in peace,” Brenda Thompson said, however, it’s not been the case at Martha’s Chapel Cemetery.
The historic cemetery was vandalized on Sunday, yielding irreparable destruction to the resting site of some of Walker County’s earliest influential voices.
“Can you imagine how we felt when we got a call on Sunday saying that the graveyard had been vandalized?” Thompson asked. “To come out and see the damage that had been done to your loved ones or your other family members or friends, because the majority of individuals out here are somehow related.”
It’s not the first time that the cemetery has been vandalized, but it certainly is the worst, with an estimated $8,000 to $10,000 in damages tallied so far. Martha’s Chapel Cemetery and Bowden Road – commonly referred to as “Demon’s Road” for the folklore and ghost stories of the area – has been a target of vandalism and disturbance for decades.
“October is usually when it gets really bad,” Thompson said. “Everybody wants to come to the haunted cemetery and Demon’s Road.”
“They want an experience,” LaDeanna Hightower Holcomb added, though the families insist that there is nothing supernatural about Bowden Road or Martha’s Chapel Cemetery. The only “hauntings” in the area come from those with bad intentions visiting the cemetery to cause trouble.
Beer bottles and trash were always common annoyances, however, the rural cemetery has seemingly become a gathering place for unsavory types, making it a dangerous place for families to visit their loved ones alone.
Raymond Smith recalls an eerie run in with a man wielding a machete while visiting his family’s gravesite, while Martha’s Chapel Cemetery board member Cheryl Spencer once found a young girl’s clothes discarded among the woods surrounding the area, fearful that the cemetery has become a place for hazing rituals or violence.
“If you’re genuinely coming to have a conversation and talk or even come to see the history then that’s a different story, but when you’re coming to do vandalism and something else, that’s not nice,” Thompson said.
Martha’s Chapel is quietly located nine miles southwest of Huntsville in what was formerly known as the Robinson’s Settlement, named after William Robinson and his wife, Elizabeth, who migrated to Texas in 1830 and laid down roots in the area soon after. By 1839, a Methodist community had formed, though the area was welcoming to all denominations. A campground, school and one of the earliest churches in what is now known as Walker County, were established on land given by the couple.
In 1854, the area came to be known as Martha’s Chapel, named for Martha Palmer, the wife of a church trustee and the first to be buried in a small cemetery behind the church. Since the congregation disbanded in the 1930’s, only the cemetery remains off of Bowden Road to tell the story of what once was, and despite the efforts of many, a small group of individuals are fighting to preserve their ancestry.
On Tuesday morning, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department and the Sam Houston Funeral Home assisted in cleaning the bulk of the cemetery for the families whose loved ones have been laid to rest there, but remnants of that night still remain.
Strands of toilet paper still linger from the top most branches of the tall pines, while broken egg shells lay strewn across headstones, the yolks dried in a splatter across the surface. Many of the standing grave markers hold the remnants of candles left to burn down and dry in a black puddle of wax, while countless other granite headstones have been overturned in the back section, a memorial site for black families where burials still take place. In the connecting historic section, over half of the marble headstones, many of which date back to the 1800s, have been shattered beyond repair.
“Marble is not very durable anyways and it’s a hundred years-old, you know what those people must have had to scrimp and save to get a nice headstone, and then you have someone come along a hundred years later and just trash it,” Spencer said.
“I definitely feel like we’ve let them down,” Spencer said, nearly in tears over her own ancestors’ marble headstones left in piles of broken pieces. “We try so hard and then somebody comes along that doesn’t have any better sense than that.”
An outpouring of support from the community has manifested since Thompson shared photos of the damage through Facebook on Sunday and many have expressed a desire to come out to help.
“It’s really good to see that the community is coming together in response and trying to make the wrong, right,” she added. “The community coming together is what we really need and not this destruction.”
“That’s the only blessing I can see coming out of this horrible thing, is for us to have a good excuse to get together, work together and get the community paying attention, because somebody knows who was up to this mischief,” Spencer said.
The damage is estimated to have occurred sometime between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7. Individuals in the area say they spotted a suspicious group of boys at the cemetery Saturday evening around 10 p.m., and the board members note that finger prints have been found among the trash left behind. Desecration of a historic gravesite is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by fine and jail confinement. As the sheriff’s department continues to move forward in their investigation, the families say they are ready to prosecute those involved.
As for keeping intruders out of the property, the Martha Chapel Cemetery board members are at a loss. In the past, locks to the perimeter gates of the cemetery have been cut multiple times, and attempts of putting security cameras in the trees have been squandered since having them stolen after only two days.
“We don’t have much money to pay for mowing and we invested several hundred dollars in getting the camera up and it was just gone, somebody just stole it. It’s so discouraging to try to take care,” Spencer said.
Moving forward, the Martha Chapel Cemetery board members are considering locking the entrance to Martha Chapel Cemetery Road overnight. However, the families worry that the lore of the area is so embedded in people’s minds that they’ll never be able to escape it.
“My thing that I don’t want and something that might happen, is that we’re going to come back and take care of all of this and then they’re going to come back,” Thompson said.
Those with information or leads on who may be responsible for the damages are urged to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Department at (936)435-2440 and ask for the criminal investigations division.
“One of the things we always like to remind people is if they ever see anything suspicious that seems out of place, we definitely want them to report it to us. We’d rather go out and see that it’s a total legitimate person, than it end up being something and have nobody call,” Walker County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Tim Whitecotton said.