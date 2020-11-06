Supernatural horror is, at its core, often an extended metaphor for real-life trauma, and as such the best stories to come out of the subgenre are often exercises in extreme empathy, designed to put you inside the hearts of minds of characters you might otherwise never encounter.
The primal thrills of the horror genre are still there, as are the spooky creatures and bumps in the night, but what often elevates a film in this subgenre into truly special territory is its emphasis on the emotions behind the scares. “His House,” the new chiller from debut writer/director Remi Weekes, is one of those special films. Tense, well-crafted, and powerful, it’s a horror film that reminds you just how much a scary movie can affect you well beyond those initial jumps.
Bol (Sope Disiru) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) are a couple who’ve fled the conflicts of their homeland of South Sudan and ended up as refugees in the United Kingdom, seeking a better life for themselves after the death of their daughter. Fortunately, the government seems inclined to give them that chance, and sets them up in a house that, to them, feels at first like more than they could have hoped for. Ignoring the ominous looks they get from the neighbors and warnings from local officials that they should “be one of the good ones,” Bol and Rial set about making their new home cozy, and that’s when things begin to go wrong. Bol hears noises in the walls and starts seeing faces in the dark, and Rial is convinced a very old form of evil has followed them into their new life. With nowhere to turn but to each other, Bol and Rial must reckon with their past if they ever hope to have a future.
As the title perhaps suggests, Weekes’ film roots itself in the haunted house subgenre of horror, and from the very beginning his technique is nearly flawless. In Weekes’ hands the small London rowhouse where Bol and Rial settle becomes a palace of horrors, packed with detail and meaning and strange occurrences around every corner. His camerawork is patient, creative, and absolutely dripping with suspense. Certain sequences become so nail-bitingly taut that a piece of wallpaper drooping can practically send you into a whimpering fit, and the way the film uses shadow in the dim house is so effective that you’re always waiting for something to reach out and grab Rial and Bol as they’re just trying to go about their day.
But as is often the case with these kinds of stories, cool camera angles and well-paced scares don’t make a great horror film. For that we have to dig into the emotional investment that comes with the story, and that starts with the performances. Disiru and Mosaku are twin powerhouses in this film, digging deep into the vulnerability of their characters and just wrenching out every shred of humanity they can on their way to imbuing this story with real stakes even beyond the monsters lurking in the walls. Weekes’ script, which deftly finds quiet moments to place amid the horror and remind us that these are human beings struggling with so much more than a new home, does the rest. It’s a masterpiece of emotional tension as well as supernatural menace.
“His House” is an effective, clever, thoroughly entertaining horror film that knows how to deliver scares even if you’re a seasoned viewer of the genre, but it’s also a deeply human story, a metaphor for the immigrant experience that puts raw human concerns on full display, and reminds us why scary movies can often land such solid blows to our psyche.
‘His House’ is now streaming on Netflix
