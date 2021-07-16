'Gunpowder Milkshake' barely misses greatness

Sometimes the most frustrating the films are the ones that point very clearly to the ways in which they could be better than they are, the ones that start to head down an interesting road, only to veer off in another direction. Whether we’re talking about a story that feels lacking in courage, performances that lack conviction, or direction that feels a bit lackluster, these films are almost worse than watching something truly bad, because you can see the finish line they almost crossed.
Then there are films like “Gunpowder Milkshake,” the new action film from director Navot Papushado that feels like the logical next step in a line of 21st century action cinema that’s included successes like “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde.” There’s a lot to love about this film, from its cast to its production design to its no-frills scripting, and yet much of it feels like one of those frustrating films that just misses the mark of greatness by a hair, like a target shooter who coughed at the last second. That’s a shame, but the bright side is that despite its shortcomings, “Gunpowder Milkshake” avoids too much of the usual good-not-great frustration, mostly by having so much fun that you barely notice.
Set in a world that feels simultaneously like the present day and a throwback to some kind of art deco ‘30s/‘50s chrome fantasy land, “Gunpowder Milkshake” follows Sam (Karen Gillan) an assassin working a fixer for a mysterious organized crime group. Sam didn’t have much choice in her line of work. She was born into it, and after her mother Scarlet (Lean Headey) took off unexpectedly years ago, she seemed to have little choice but to stick with the world she knew. But what Sam knows is about to be challenged by a mission that turns unexpectedly personal when a little girl not unlike herself (Chloe Coleman) gets caught in the crossfire. With nowhere else to turn, Sam falls back on a group of gun-toting women who were once her mother’s friends (Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh) to get her through a fight that will challenge all of her preconceptions about the way her world works.
The assassin turning to bite the hand that feeds them is a fairly common action movie thread to pull, and right away “Gunpowder Milkshake” revels in its own ability to both luxuriate in and subvert our expectations about that particular plot. The script, co-written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, cares very little about making sure we catch up to the emotional and physical side streets it wants to wander down, and the result is a swagger that latches on quick and never really lets go. For this reason, even when it’s flagging, “Gunpowder Milkshake” doesn’t lose much in terms of keeping the viewer hooked.
And where it does flag, the film doesn’t ever flag much. I found Papushado’s direction, particularly in the realm of action sequences, to be a bit lacking. It’s not bad. In fact, everything in the film is slick and stylish and clearly very thought-out, but when you get into the actual execution of the action, it’s usually either predictable or stilted or both. There’s a sequence in which one character fights a group of thugs with nothing but a suitcase that looks almost like a walkthrough of choreography, and another more dazzling gunfight that makes the most obvious choice it could possibly make with every single shot. It’s in these moments – despite absolutely stunning production design work and beautiful cinematography – that “Gunpowder Milkshake” starts to feel a bit too much like an imitation of other, better action movies, and it’s here that the film really stops short of something great.
Still, that doesn’t diminish the film’s draw too much, particularly because the cast is so wonderful to watch together. Gugino, Bassett, and Yeoh trade barbs and niceties like old friends, Headey is predictably cool, and Gillen rises to the occasion as a leading action lady after years of supporting roles in Marvel films. And then there’s Coleman, who manages to steal the whole movie as an eight-year-old girl with a precocious streak. Even when the rest of the film is lagging, the cast saves it again and again.
“Gunpowder Milkshake” is a bit frustrating to watch as an action fan, because you start to see some of the cracks in its well-polished veneer just a little too clearly, but they’re thin cracks at worst, and sometimes they only to serve to highlight the things about the film that come off as flawless. This isn’t a great action film, but it is a very good one, and a thoroughly fun way to spend a couple of hours with a bowl of popcorn on the couch.
—
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is now streaming on Netflix.
