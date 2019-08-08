Huntsville residents have the opportunity to give back and save lives this weekend.
Area churches are doing their part to meet the growing need for blood in Walker County this weekend. A blood drive is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Gibbs Elementary School. All successful donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream.
“Our local churches host blood drives on the second Saturday of every month,” said coordinator Esther Cousins. “We need these drives to ensure there is enough blood to keep up with the demand.”
To donate blood, participants must be 17-or-older and in good health, or 16 with parental consent. Whole blood can be donated every eight weeks and automated donations, including double red blood cells, can be donated every 16 weeks. Prior to donating, donors should get a full night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water. Each donation can save up to three lives.
“There are many reasons that people need blood, including cancer, injuries and many other diseases requiring blood transfusions. The elderly and the young are particularly vulnerable,” Cousins added. “You never know stepping out of the door each morning if you may need blood.”
“People may think saving lives is just a saying, but it really is true,” Cousins added. “Each donation can save up to three lives and you never know if it will be a loved one or you.”
Each year, over 6.8 million Americans donate blood, but only 38 percent of people are eligible to give blood. Blood drives remain crucial for the blood supply in hospitals and emergency rooms throughout the country. According to the Center for Disease Control, over 1,000 units of blood are needed each day. Additionally, one in seven people entering a hospital will need blood, with 4.5 million Americans needing a blood transfusion each year.
