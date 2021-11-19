'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' finds its own comforting charm

Even though it’s lived on for decades through one sequel movie, one reboot movie, animated series, comic books, video games, and more, something about the original “Ghostbusters” film has nevertheless always felt like a bit of a fluke.
It plays like a divine accident, the sudden and perfect marriage of a group of comedians at the height of their powers, a director with the right combination of timing and visual effects acumen, and a culture that was ready to receive the film’s specially concocted blend of spooky and goofy. No matter how successful any attempt at following it up has been, Ivan Reitman’s original 1984 film still carries with it a magic all its own that feels impossible to replicate.
Of course, that magic also means that “Ghostbusters” is enduringly popular nearly four decades after its release, which means that people still haven’t stopping trying to recapture that lightning in a bottle. The latest attempt comes courtesy of Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman’s son, who grew up on “Ghostbusters” film sets and has the franchise in his blood. When Reitman announced, back in 2019, that he’d developed a direct sequel to his father’s own original pair of “Ghostbusters” films, there was an air of cautious optimism in some circles, despite the long and somewhat infamous history of attempts to make a third film with the original cast. Could the younger Reitman, perhaps, be the guy to recapture the magic at last?
Reitman’s film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” does have some magic to it, but it’s not the magic of the original film despite loads of Easter eggs and knowing winks in the direction of longtime fans. In fact, the moments in which it labors too much to tie itself to the tone and story of that narrative are actually the weakest things about it. When “Afterlife” works – and there are many moments when it really, really works – it’s because Reitman and a talented new cast are going their own way, reinterpreting the supernatural comedy of the franchise in ways that feel both timeless and fresh.
“Afterlife” picks up in the present day with the family of the late Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014), who died in relative obscurity and left his daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and grandchildren Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) with nothing but a falling-down farmhouse in Oklahoma, far removed from the Ghostbusters’ original stomping grounds of New York City. With no other assets to speak of, the family moves into the old house and tries to get used to their new life in the country. That’s when Phoebe, easily the member of the family who’s most like her science-minded grandfather, starts to notice something strange in their new neighborhood. Dark forces are waking up, forces her grandfather was onto, forces that could mean it’s finally time for the Ghostbusters to rise again.
Why this is all happening now, what’s driving it, and why the Ghostbusters faded into obscurity in the first place are all things it’s best not to think too hard about. As in the original film, these are the plot details essentially addressed briefly and then waved away, so we can get to the character comedy of the larger piece. Unlike the first film, though, Reitman’s narrative is much more immersed in the emotional connections between these characters. Callie’s feelings about her late father and what he once did for a living are complicated, and they often leave her children searching for answers she’s not ready to give. It's weightier than the original “Ghostbusters” in many ways, and when it leans into that sense of emotional heft, “Afterlife” is firing on all cylinders.
The film is slightly less effective when it attempts to marry that weightiness in an extremely direct way to the tone of the original film and its sequel. Reitman has teased this film as “the biggest Easter egg hunt” any fan has ever been on, and indeed longtime “Ghostbusters” fans will notice quite a few details that link the film to its predecessors. There’s nothing wrong with that, but occasionally the film becomes tangled in the weeds of the whole mythology in ways that don’t necessarily serve the story it’s trying to tell now. In one scene, local teacher Gary (Paul Rudd) explains what’s basically the entire plot of the first movie to the kids, and it bogs the film down in an unnecessary sense of reaching backwards. In another, a character gives a lengthy explanation of Egon’s break from his partners that works in terms of exposition, but not in terms of the film’s chosen tone. It feels mechanical rather than emotional, and it bogs “Afterlife” down in more connective tissue than it necessarily needs.
The good news, though, is that even when the film does feel slightly bogged down, the performances at its core salvage it. Grace is phenomenal as Phoebe, adding another great performance to an increasingly long list of compelling work done in a very short career to date. Coon is reliably great, and Rudd steps in to add an air of breezy fun to the whole film, as does Logan Kim in the role of Phoebe’s new school friend, Podcast. Together they form an extended family unit that’s eventually called upon to be something more, and they all make you care even when the film’s plot tends toward the predictable.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is not the sequel some fans wanted, probably because that sequel is impossible to make and has been for some time. When it succeeds, it does so because it dares to go its own way with the characters and story while never losing familiarity with the greater appeal of “Ghostbusters.” It doesn’t invent and risk as much as it could have, but there’s enough there to make it worth the ride.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is now in theaters.
