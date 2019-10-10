'Gemini Man' can't grow beyond its hook

The best action movies are very often the ones with hooks so clear and precise that they only really take a few words to explain. “Die Hard” is “one cop vs. a bunch of terrorists in a skyscraper.” “Speed” is “there’s a bomb on the bus that explodes if they slow down.” This is not the entire story, obviously, but it’s intriguing enough on its face to get you to a buy a ticket and take the ride. Once you’re in the theater, ready to see where that clever hook leads you, that’s when the greatest works of the genre start to pull you in unexpected directions, and perhaps even start to subvert the genre entirely.
“Gemini Man” has, without a doubt, a very clear and very clever hook. It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith 25 years younger. More precisely, it’s a seasoned veteran soldier and spy who has to fight a younger, faster, potentially more lethal version of himself. That’s one the best hooks to come along in years, and it’s not like the film is being delivered by journeymen, either. In addition to Smith and his endless truckloads of charisma, the film also boasts the talents of Oscar-winning director Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”), who embraced the digital de-aging technology that made the film possible in the first place.
That’s a director/star one-two punch with a lot of potential energy behind it, but sadly “Gemini Man” never seems to give us everything it’s got. For all its style and swagger, this is a film that never really outgrows its hook, and even two Will Smiths can’t make up for that.
Smith stars as Henry Brogan, an assassin working for the U.S. government who has a powerful and lethal gift, even if he does feel himself slowing down in his old age. Henry’s looking forward to finally retiring when he discovers through contact with a friend that the man who was his last target wasn’t who his superiors told him he was. Henry suddenly finds himself on the run from his own employers, who are now out to terminate him to tie up the loose ends he only just discovered. As Henry fights for his life, he’ll discover an even bigger secret lurking in the shadows: “Junior” (Smith, with the help of de-aging technology), Henry’s clone, who’s been ordered to kill him no matter what.
Again, it’s a great hook, and what really propels “Gemini Man” is just how much Smith embraces and follows through with that hook. The man remains a movie star in a certain untouchable, immutable sense of the word. He’s a star even in a bad movie, and for all its flaws “Gemini Man” is not a bad movie. In fact, it’s a movie that wisely makes a lot of room for Smith to not just run, but strut through scenes and action sequences. It’s a wise move that makes the film at the very least engaging, even in its more uninspired moments.
It’s also great that the film has Ang Lee in its corner, because he’s a director who still hasn’t grown tired of playing with his craft. Your mileage may vary on the digital de-aging “Gemini Man” uses on Smith’s face to transport him back to his “Fresh Prince” era, but once you get used to that as one of the film’s moving parts, it’s a showcase for Lee’s crisp action eye. He delivers a slick, brisk, and solid action cinema experience that even offers a few occasional flights of compositional fancy for the cinephiles.
Where the film starts to fall apart is in its apparent lack of any real ambition. This is a movie that features a secretive and high-tech espionage organization that’s managed to make a perfect clone of the world’s greatest assassin, and it seems to think that’s really all you need to carry you through the next two hours. Aside from some meaty emotional stuff, which actually works in Smith’s hands, the film is not interested in exploring the deeper implications of its premise, nor is it apparently interested in really digging deeper than the surface of its high concept. In that way it’s not so much a movie as it is a great idea stretched thin over the course of two hours.
Still, there’s enough in “Gemini Man” to hold your attention, even if the film does coast far too often on the strength of Smith’s charisma. It’s decent enough fun, but the real disappointment lies in how much more it could have been.
‘Gemini Man’ is in theaters October 11.
