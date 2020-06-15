GARDEN: Summer living is easy

It is a beautiful Saturday morning at first light. The morning air is a crisp and the sultry heat of deep summer has not begun. The garden has transitioned from late Spring to Summer and it is the time of year, we plan and plant for ... to enjoy.
The outdoor space in summer now takes center focus for family time, entertaining and private time for sanity. The number one request this time of year is how to create an inviting outdoor living area. It is simple to do and should define your personality. Her is how! Determine what your needs are for seating and eating? How many people will you seat? How many will dine? Formal or casual? Quality furniture that will give you more than a few seasons of use is always the best use of funds. Add an outdoor rug to “anchor” your seating area, replace outdoor cushions and pillows (ratty and mildew is not an inviting look), and outdoor wall art will give you an extension of your outdoor living space.
Container plants, are of course, the perfect accompaniment to your outdoor living space. Keep in mind that deep lanai’s and covered porches may have heavier shade requirements so a mix of plants will be needed. So what plants are the best for low maintenance container growing, withstand the heat and bloom prolifically. There are as many combinations as opinions, but here are a few of my favorites.
Hibiscus – who can resist these tropical beauties. The blooms only last 1 day, (same in tropical or perennial hibiscus) but the non-stop blooms lend a tropical feel to any outdoor space. Hibiscus are not deer proof, (place accordingly) and should only be fertilized with hibiscus food. A high phosphorous ratio in a fertilizer will damage the plant with repeated applications. Recommended application is 10% or less.
Dipladenia - Tropical bush or vine form, identical to hibiscus in growth and will require 1⁄2 a days sun to full sun.
Purslane, portulaca (moss rose), lantana, blue daze, supercal petunias, verbena and vinca (periwinkle) are great choices for high heat and lots of sun. Most are deerproof except for the petunias and purslane. For filler use ipomea (potato vine), creeping jenny, verbena, cascade vinca, hedera ivy or coleus.
If shade to morning sun is what you have, consider begonias, caladiums, torenia, Persian shield, hostas, oxalis, fern, or coleus. Heavy shade created by a solid structure such as a house or wall is a tough one. There are no blooming annuals that will do well in these conditions, but you might consider layering your foliage and adding “pops” of colorful foliage from coleus or caladiums in these deep shade areas. White is a great color that stands out in deep shade where darker reds and pinks fade into the background. If you have at least 2-3 hours of direct sunlight, give new guinea impatiens a try.
Care of your containers during the summer.
Pots will need to be watered 4-5x a week during the heat of the summer for pots in direct sunlight and 3x a week for pots in a shady location. If your plant becomes too dry, the oxygen becomes depleted from the soil and the soil will not hold water. You have seen the dirt pull away from the inside walls of
the container. When this happens, place the pot in in a tub of water, the sink, or a kiddie pool filled with 2” of water. Let the plant soak for 2-3 hours and remove from the water to allow excess water to drain.
Annuals and perennials bloom their best when fertilized every 30 days during the growing season. Medina hasta gro, is a personal favorite, and can be used on everything. It is an organic, liquid fertilize that is applied with a sprayer or drench method into the soil. Osmocote is my favorite for no mess, no time, and it works for 90 days in the summer. Keep in mind that intense heat breaks downs compounds and chemicals, so ... if the insecticide states every 30 days, you will use every 20-25 in Texas during July- September ... just an fyi!
Nothing says summer in Texas, faster than bugs and weeds. Keep both a bay with a tablespoon of bonide insect systemic granulars and a tablespoon of Hi-yield turf and ornamental pre-emergent every 60 days. The systemic granular insecticide is a must on fussy plants, such as plumeria, orchids, and tropicals. Be on the alert, spider mites are out with a vengeance this summer and will not respond to one application of insecticide. Spider mites generally take 6-8 weeks of vigilant spraying to get rid of.
While we are on the subject, of insects and weeds, know that both will need to be kept at bay on a 60 day schedule and neither has a one time application fix all.
Enjoy the summer and happy gardening.
