'Foundation' off to an ambitious start

Any list of the greatest science fiction books of all time has to include “Foundation,” Isaac Asimov’s landmark series of stories that coalesced into a novel in 1951, and spawned several sequels and prequels over the next four decades.
Dense, detailed, and rich with big ideas, “Foundation” ranks among the most influential texts in the genre, and until recently it was perhaps the most famous major sci-fi text to never get an adaptation to the screen.
That changes this week with “Foundation,” an ambitious Apple TV+ streaming series from creators David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman that hopes to bring the full scope of Asimov’s universe to television through an updated but equally epic lens. For a certain kind of science fiction fan, it’s among the most-anticipated new live-action projects in recent memory, and while it’s not necessarily the adaptation everyone expects, it looks and feels like the one we need right now.
“Foundation” begins with Gaal (Lou Llobell), a young mathematician from a backwoods planet who’s won a journey to the heart of the 10,000-planet strong Empire to study under Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Seldon is renowned throughout the Empire for his brilliance, but his pioneering work in the field of “psychohistory” has also rendered him extremely controversial. Through a combination of mathematics and history that only he seems to truly understand, Seldon has predicted that the current iteration of the Empire is destined to fall, leaving countless lives in jeopardy and ushering in a new age of darkness. This prediction, of course, flies in the face of everything the Empire and its leaders like clone Emperor Brother Day (Lee Pace) have established in terms of not just their present, but their eternal mythology. So, an infallible empire faces a scientist determined to show the world the truth (sound familiar?), and the resulting clash will have massive implications for the future of trillions of lives.
As a writer and an architect of various key science fiction concepts that we still embrace today, Asimov was accomplished in many aspects of storytelling, but he was never a great designer of characters. His writing hinges more on plot and ideas than it does on individuals, which means that one of the keys to adapting something like “Foundation” is finding a way to root the story in a deeper sense of character. It’s here that Goyer and Friedman achieve the show’s first great success. Through Gaal, we get a strong central point-of-view, an outsider looking into the inner workings of an Empire and the people who would challenge it. Through Hari, we get the challenger, a tireless crusader for truth who is nevertheless manipulative in his own unique ways. And then there’s the key character change, at least in the earliest episodes: Splitting the Emperor character into the three, with Pace’s Brother Day serving as the primary mover and shaker while the younger clone, Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) tries to learn from his example and the older clone, Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), presides as an elder statesman. This three-from-one dynamic creates certain obvious religious allusions, but it also provides a sounding board for the various Imperial characters that they might not otherwise have. It adds tension, life, and a great sense of emotional stakes to the narrative.
But of course, this is a science fiction epic we’re talking about, which means “Foundation” also requires spectacle, and thanks to directors like Rupert Sanders, the earlier episodes have that in spades. From a massive elevator connecting a space station to the planetary service to an astonishing mural that tells the story of the Empire, the show makes exquisite use of its big budget to craft a look that will be familiar to frequent science fiction viewers, and yet different enough that it never feels like a copy of anything else.
It’s too early to say at this point whether or not “Foundation” will rise to the ambitious scope of its source material and become a multi-season, multi-year epic that will endure as a great work of sci-fi television. But if the early episodes are any indication, at least for the moment the show is on the right track as a dazzling, earnest, exquisitely crafted piece of science fiction. It’s not the Asimov you remember, but it is Asimov reinterpreted expertly to meet the current moment, and it deserves all the attention it’s hoping for.
‘Foundation’ debuts Friday on Apple TV+.
