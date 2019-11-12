It was a brisk early morning when a long standing Aggie tradition that had become larger than life, uniting Aggies of all generations, faced its alarming downfall, claiming the lives of 12 men and women.
20 years later, documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn is sharing the story of one of A&M’s greatest tragedies.
“The bonfire actually collapsed in 1994, but none was on the site when it happened. That should have been a red flag, and then five years later, it went down … so if you want to say that this was an accident waiting to happen, you are more than valid to say that,” Minn said.
Michael Ebanks was a freshman aerospace engineering major working on the bonfire in 1999, obsessively drawn to the tradition and camaraderie.
“It was an obsession with them to work on bonfire … he just loved it,” Michael’s father, Jerry Ebanks said.
Students worked on constructing the bonfire around the clock, especially during push-week, the week before it would burn.
Michael had been at the university only three months when the bonfire collapsed on Nov. 18, 1999 at 2:42 a.m., taking his life with it.
“I think they took the tradition too far, and one of the quotes in the film that is very telling, one of the ladies who lost her son said, ‘Pride is what caused it to fall. Their pride was too strong. They wanted to make this thing bigger and better than the year before,’” Minn said.
The bonfire, an Aggie tradition dating back to 1909, was built in anticipation and as a symbol of every Aggie’s “burning desire” to beat then football rival, University of Texas, and eventually became the largest bonfire in the world.
“Unfortunately no tradition is worth dying for, they got carried away, it got too big, there was no real supervision, it was student-run and tragically after they did all of the autopsies, they discovered that two of the deceased were drunk,” Minn said.
12 Aggies died that day, while 27 faced injuries, including John Comstock, the last survivor to be pulled from the rubble 7.5 hours later. Comstock’s life was so much of a miracle, that the university had prepared an unpublished press release announcing his death, however his survival changed his legacy.
“He’s known as the 13th Man because he was supposed to be the 13th fatality,” Minn said.
The film comes highly controversed as a smear against Texas A&M, however the film comes from honorable intentions.
“I’ve been on a lot of campuses, but this one is by far the most unique as far as culture, traditions and rituals – I don’t think there’s another college or university quite like A&M, and I don’t think there ever will be,” Minn said. “This fit my pattern of giving recognition to victims … This film completely honors the fallen Aggies. With it being the 20 year anniversary, a landmark, I felt this was the time to do it.”
The 13th Man will premier November 15 at Cinestar theater in Huntsville for one week only.
