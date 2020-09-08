Fall gardening

The Texas Indian summer is upon us. The temperatures begin to break into the 80s, the plants begin to revive a bit and we wholeheartedly wait on the first cool front. It is time to replace tired summer annuals with fresh fall color.
The first plant to come to mind for fall is the chrysanthemum, “mum” and often the most misunderstood.
Mums are easy to grow and only have a few specific requirements. Mums are sun lovers and will require a minimum of 4-5 hours of direct sunlight to do well. Mums love a rich organic soil (much like azaleas) with good drainage. These little darlings have little drought tolerance and will wilt quickly when not watered adequately. The good news is that the plant is hardy and even should the top growth be damaged it will return in just a few weeks. Mums bloom heavily during the early fall and again in early spring. Rarely are mums still blooming at Halloween. Our warm Falls increase the “blooming rate” and most mums are fairly well “bloomed out” by late October.
Mums are available in cushion, daisy, and pom pom form (with another about nine other forms available). Different mum varieties bloom at different times — some begin blooming in August and others in late September. The blooming cycle generally lasts 2-3 weeks, depending on the weather conditions.
It is easy to tell whether the mum in question is an early or a late bloomer, especially since we are now in mid season … just look at the size of the bud. Tiny tightly closed buds will not open for several weeks and plants that are blooming are well into their 2-3 week cycle. Mums will need to be pruned back after blooming for a more compact plant. Mass plantings of mums should be divided as any perennial should after several years and respaced on 18” centers with a good dose of bone meal.
The colors are what draws folks to mums in the fall. The rich hues of wine, copper, yellow, cinnamon and white are as synonymous with fall as red is to Christmas.
Mums look best in mass plantings of one or two contrasting colors or placed in containers for maximum show. The traditional Fall landscape setting with a scarecrow, hay bale and a few mums is a classic and has been repeated year after year because it “works”. It is hard to change something that works well, year to year, but if that is too ordinary consider several ornamental grasses in place of the hay bale and a wheel barrel/old wooden chair/ or other outdoor architectural feature in place of the scarecrow or add them all.
Snapdragons are the perfect complement to mums in the fall landscape. Consider using the skyrocket variety instead of the dwarf for a 2’-3’ backdrop and heavy blooms until heavy frost. Snapdragons are annuals but many times the plant will live several years and resemble a biennial before needing to be replaced. The bright jewel tones of the snapdragon also blend extremely well with pansies.
Fall is our second planting season and now is the time to make your replacements for the summer fatalities. Now is an excellent time to replant sod. The heat, drought and chinch bugs have been a serious issue the past summer. To prep your lawn for new sod remember to remove the existing vegetation by either raking heavily or weed eating the dead growth to the soil level. Sod pads are 16”x23” and 3” deep each. A pallet of sod weighs roughly 180 pounds under dry condition. Under wet conditions the pallet can be as much as 2300 lbs and will cover 450 sq’ with solid coverage. If you are not wishing to lay the area solid do not checkerboard, it causes too much die off and erosion.
Plant the grass end to end against the slope, vertical to the slope, and in long rows divided by 3’-5’. The 3’ centers will fill in within a six month period. New lawn starter is the only fertilizer you should put on a newly installed lawn or apply nothing and wait 6-8 weeks to apply a winterizer. Never use weed and feed on a new lawn, you will be replanting more than once.
As in all things, information is free, just ensure you are asking the right people and the web is filled with erroneous information. More costly mistakes are made by getting information from good intended folks when calling a professional is only a call away.
Happy Fall Gardening.
Kim Bius is the president of Kim's Home and Garden in Huntsville.
